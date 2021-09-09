Today only: Snag an Anker charger or power bank at huge discounts

Tired of your mobile devices not charging up fast enough or need a new charger for the car? Amazon’s got you covered today. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on Anker charging gear with all-time low prices on wall chargers, car chargers, cables, and more.

The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday evening. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up we have the Anker PowerCore Fusion III wall charger and battery pack combo for $24, down from the usual $40, and the all-time low. This is an 18 watt charger with a standard USB port and a USB-C port. If you aren’t near an outlet, this charger is packing a 5,000mAH battery for charging on the go.

Next up we have the Anker 3-in-1 Multi-Device Wireless Charging Station for $29.59 instead of $43—another all-time low. This station features a PowerWave 10 wireless charging stand with two standard USB ports for charging devices in addition to whatever Qi-compatible device is sitting in the stand itself. The wireless charger supports fast charging for Samsung phones (10W) and iPhones (7.5W), as well as standard 5 watt charging for other phones. It also comes with its own 36 watt power supply.

Finally, we have the Anker USB-C car charger for $24, down from $38 to $40 and another all-time low. This car charger has dual USB-C ports for charging two phones at once.

There’s a lot more available today in the sale including a multi-port charging cube, lighting cables, and power banks.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale for Anker charging products at Amazon.]