Never lose anything with Samsung's Bluetooth tracker for $20

It’s Samsung week over at Amazon, apparently. For the second day in a row the online retailer is slinging a one-day deal on Samsung mobile accessories. This time around you can snag the Samsung SmartTag and a Qi-certified charging padRemove non-product link for mouth-wateringly good prices—but the deals end just before midnight on Tuesday evening Pacific time.

First up is the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker for $20, down from $30. These are your typical item locator tags and are available today in either black or oatmeal. The basic idea is you attach this to something you don’t want to lose, and then you can use Samsung’s SmartThings app to try and find them if you do. These tags run on a CR2032 battery, they’re water resistant, and they have 8 ringtone presets. They don’t have adhesive and instead attach with the small keyring at the top. They are also only compatible with Samsung Galaxy smartphones running Android 8.0 or higher.

Once you’ve located your keys with the SmartTag, give your phone a battery break by dropping it on a Samsung charging pad for $20 instead of the usual $45. This charger isupports fast charging and even comes with a cooling fan. As this is a Qi-certified product, it’ll work with anything that uses that wireless charging standard, be it a phone or wearable.

[Today’s deal: one-day sale on Samsung SmartTag and wireless charger at Amazon.Remove non-product link]