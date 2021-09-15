Get a 15.6-inch HP laptop with a 1080p screen for just $300

If you need a new laptop for school, or just to track your fantasy football team from the couch, Walmart has a deal for you. The big box retailer is selling a 15.6-inch 1080p HP laptop with a Ryzen 3 processor for $300Remove non-product link. That’s an excellent deal and $50 off the MSRP.

Equipped with a full-HD "BrightView" display, the laptop's Ryzen 3 3250U processor may not be cutting-edge, but it's not that old considering it came out in 2020. And yes, the chip only has two cores, but you do get four threads, with boost speeds up to 3.5GHz. Graphics are handled by an onboard Radeon GPU.

For RAM, you’ve got 4GB (we'd prefer 8GB, but we'll settle given the price) and while the 128GB M.2 solid-state boot drive is a tad cramped, there's also a roomy 1TB hard drive, perfect for storing a decent-sized media library.

As with most laptops at this price range, this model is loaded with Windows 10 in S mode, which means you can only install apps from the Windows Store. But if you want access to standard desktop apps, you can always perform a one-way upgrade to full-on Windows 10 Home.

Overall, this laptop should work well for everyday tasks such as web browsing, email, video streaming, document creation, and so on. We wouldn’t rely on it for 4K video encoding, but a little light photo editing should be fine.

[Today’s deal: 15.6-inch 1080p HP laptop for $300 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]