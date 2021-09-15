Fast, big, and cheap: Crucial's 1TB MX500 SSD is on sale for $85

If you’re still rocking a hard drive in your laptop, or if you simply need more storage to stash all your files, today is your day. Newegg is selling the 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD for $85Remove non-product link with the checkout code SS2AZ9A525. The deal is for today only and ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Pacific time.

We didn’t review the MX500 but Crucial is a good storage brand, and the MX500 is a popular choice. This is an internal SATA III 2.5-inch drive, so it should fit easily into most systems. SATA drives don’t reach the same peak speeds as drives in the M.2 NVMe category. Still, Crucial says you can expect read speeds up to 560 megabytes per second and 510 MB/s write speeds. If you’re looking for the sort of lightning-fast responsiveness that SSDs offer for everyday tasks, this drive will deliver.

Crucial is a Micron brand and these storage drives use Micron’s 3D NAND. Micron’s also added AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption, and it includes the superb Acronis True Image software for helping with data migration. Crucial also has software for managing its SSDs (called Storage Executive) that includes some important stats and can help you spot potential drive failures. The MX500 also comes with a 5-year warranty.

If you need a new drive or an extra drive for a desktop, the MX500 is a solid choice—and an excellent one at today’s price.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Crucial MX500 for $85 with checkout code on Newegg.Remove non-product link]