Microsoft's Arc, our favorite portable mouse, has never been cheaper

Our favorite wireless portable mouse is on sale today. Amazon is selling the black Microsoft Arc Mouse for $35. That’s half of the mouse MSRP price, $13 off the most recent price of $48, and by far the all-time low for this marvelous piece of kit.

The Arc Mouse is an unusual peripheral. It lays flat, but to use it you snap it up into an arc shape. It uses a click pad instead of buttons at the top for both clicking and scrolling.

To use this mouse you’ll need a PC with Bluetooth 4.0 or later, which shouldn’t be a problem for most modern laptops. Most wireless mice require a USB receiver, but those things are easily lost, making this a more convenient device to carry around. The mouse has a wireless range up to 32.8 feet in an open area and up to 16.4 feet in an office environment, Microsoft says. It’s also nice and compact at 5.17-by-2.17-by-0.56 inches.

The Arc mouse takes two AAA batteries, and Microsoft says battery life can last up to six months. Microsoft created this mouse with four different colors, but only the black version is currently available at the sale price, sadly.

[Today’s deal: Microsoft Arc Mouse for $35 at Amazon.]