Antivirus deal: Get Malwarebytes Premium for $30 (that's 79% off!)

If you’re looking for a comprehensive security solution not just for your PC, but also the Macs and phones in your household, the PCWorld Software Store can help. This week, you can get two years of Malwarebytes 4 Premium on up to five devices for just $30. That’s a staggering 79 percent off the usual $140 price, and comes to just $3 per year, per device. That’s insanely cheap. The deal ends on Friday.

We haven’t reviewed Malwarebytes recently—our antivirus reviewer (me) says we will soon—but it’s a very well-respected security suite. Malwarebytes Premium features all the key protections you need, including web, ransomware, cutting-edge “zero-day” exploits, and (of course) malware.

Malwarebytes also offers a free version, but the Premium version includes real-time protection, and additional anti-exploit and anti-ransomware detection plugins. There’s also a browser plugin to detect malicious threats on the web. You additionally gain access to customer support.

In its latest assessment for Malwarebytes Premium, testing house AV-Test gave the suite 100 percent in May and 99.3 percent in June for its “zero day” test that included 282 samples—the industry average was 98.9 percent. For its regular malware test with over 21,000 samples, Malwarebytes averaged 99.9 percent and 99.6 percent for May and June, respectively. It’s a very effective shield, in other words.

If you want to protect up to five devices with that very effective shield, go get Malwarebytes 4 Premium from the PCWorld Software Store for $30—again, that’s a massive 79 percent off the usual price.