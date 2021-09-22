Deal

Save $200 on Samsung's ultrawide, curved, and eye-popping 49-inch gaming monitor

Amazon is selling this 1440p Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved gaming monitor for $200 off today.

If you have a few extra bucks to spend on a jaw-dropping gaming monitor, Amazon is the place to go today. The online retailer is selling a curved, 49-inch Samsung 5120-by-1440 120Hz display for $900. That's about $200 off the usual sticker price, as well as the all-time low for this monitor.

This type of monitor is considered "super ultrawide" since it has double the horizontal pixel count compared to standard 2560-by-1440p monitors, and it also boasts an immersive 1800R curvature. The 120Hz display is also rocking FreeSync for ultra-smooth frames during gameplay, along with a response time of 4 milliseconds.

But that’s not all. This is also a true high dynamic range (HDR) monitor packing DisplayHDR 1000. HDR allows for a greater range of colors and brightness, making for a more vibrant image. HDR made its bones on 4K televisions, but even at sub-4K resolutions, HDR can dramatically improve image quality.

If you’re not a gamer, there are still some enticing advantages to using this monitor. With double the width and an aspect ratio of 32:9, the monitor can receive two inputs and essentially function as two 2560-by-1440p monitors.

[Today’s deal: Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved gaming monitor for $900 at Amazon.]

