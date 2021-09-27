Add 1TB of snappy Crucial SSD storage to your PC for just $82

You can always use more storage, and today’s deal gets you a heaping helping of blistering SSD speed for a song. Amazon is selling the 1TB Crucial MX500 for $82. That’s Amazon’s all-time low price, and down from the $90 to $100 it usually sells for. Finding a solid SSD priced at under 10 cents per gig is always a fantastic deal.

We didn’t review the MX500, but Crucial is a well known brand and the MX500 is a known quantity. It averages a sterling five out five stars on Amazon across more than 45,000 customer ratings and reviews. Yeah, it’s good.

The MX500 features sequential read speeds up to 560 megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 510MB/s. Crucial is a Micron brand so this SSD features Micron 3D NAND. It’s also rocking AES-256 hardware encryption, and it comes with a five-year warranty from the company.

If you need a good reliable SSD for your computer, then this SSD is a good choice. It will make the most noticeable difference if you’re coming from a hard drive, with the computer itself starting up much faster, and programs opening much quicker than you’re used to.

Don’t be put off by the hassle of swapping out your hard drive either. It’s actually a very simple upgrade, and reinstalling Windows and getting it activated is a snap for Windows 10. Just make sure you have the operating system’s install files ready to go on a thumb drive before you start.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Crucial MX500 for $82 on Amazon.]