Get gaming with this GeForce-wielding Asus Tuf laptop for $800

Best Buy is selling a 17.3-inch Asus Tuf with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $200 off the MSRP.

If you’re dying for some new gaming gear, but you can’t stomach the price of desktop graphics cards right now, how about going for a gaming laptop instead? Best Buy is selling an Asus Tuf gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $800. That’s $200 off the usual price.

This is a nice laptop for the price. The spacious 17.3-inch display comes at 1920-by-1080 resolution. The CPU is a “Tiger Lake” Intel Core i5-11260H with six cores, twelve threads, and a boost to 4.4GHz. Asus gave this laptop 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Those are all good specs for an entry-level gaming laptop like this.

Now back to that GPU, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which rolled out in the spring. This is a laptop-specific GPU that’s meant to bring Nvidia’s advancements like DLSS 2.0 and ray tracing to the portable gaming set. As for triple-A gaming capabilities, you can expect solid medium- to high-quality 1080p frames with graphically demanding games and Ultra settings in anything that’s a little less hungry.

The laptop also has a backlit keyboard, HDMI out, one USB-C port, ethernet, and three standard USB ports. The laptop is rocking Windows 10, but should be upgradeable to Windows 11. It’s a solid-looking piece of kit—especially at this price.

[Today’s deal: Asus Tuf 17-inch 1080p gaming laptop for $800 at Best Buy.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
