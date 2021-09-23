Get gaming with this GeForce-wielding Asus Tuf laptop for $800

If you’re dying for some new gaming gear, but you can’t stomach the price of desktop graphics cards right now, how about going for a gaming laptop instead? Best Buy is selling an Asus Tuf gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $800Remove non-product link. That’s $200 off the usual price.

This is a nice laptop for the price. The spacious 17.3-inch display comes at 1920-by-1080 resolution. The CPU is a “Tiger Lake” Intel Core i5-11260H with six cores, twelve threads, and a boost to 4.4GHz. Asus gave this laptop 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Those are all good specs for an entry-level gaming laptop like this.

Now back to that GPU, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which rolled out in the spring. This is a laptop-specific GPU that’s meant to bring Nvidia’s advancements like DLSS 2.0 and ray tracing to the portable gaming set. As for triple-A gaming capabilities, you can expect solid medium- to high-quality 1080p frames with graphically demanding games and Ultra settings in anything that’s a little less hungry.

The laptop also has a backlit keyboard, HDMI out, one USB-C port, ethernet, and three standard USB ports. The laptop is rocking Windows 10, but should be upgradeable to Windows 11. It’s a solid-looking piece of kit—especially at this price.

