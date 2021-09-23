Boost your Wi-Fi another 1,500 square feet with this $30 extender

If you need better Wi-Fi reception in the deepest regions of your house, we’ve found a thrifty option for you today. Amazon is selling the TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Wi-Fi extender for $30. That’s close to the all-time low and $20 off the MSRP.

This Wi-Fi extender can cover up to an extra 1,500 square feet with support for up to 25 devices at once, and a maximum throughput of 1,200 megabits per second (Mbps) combined for both bands. The 2.4GHz network maxes out at 300 Mbps and the 5GHz connection can do up to 867 Mbps.

If you have TP-Links’s Acher A7 Smart Router this extender can also act kind of like a mesh network by offering just one network ID for your devices to connect to. The device has an indicator showing whether it has a strong signal or not, and you can use TP-Link’s Tether app to access the extender. The app lets you create schedules for when the extender should or shouldn’t be operating, and you can also manage your home network from your phone.

If all you need is just a little extra coverage in the house without going for a full network overhaul, this extender might just do the trick. And right now, it’s going for cheap.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link RE300 Wi-Fi Extender for $300 at Amazon.]