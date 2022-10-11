Best SSD & storage deals: October Prime Day discounts

Amazon is offering not one, but two Prime Day shopping events this year. And now the surprise fall edition of Prime Day—officially known as Prime Early Access Sale—has kicked off. Part of the sweet discounts include hot deals on SSDs and other PC storage, like hard disk drives.

To get the best deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription, as they’re only available to members. Good news is, getting Amazon Prime for free is easy.

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on SSDs

Some great SSD deals are available during this October Prime Day—you can snag both 2.5-inch and M.2 models for all-time lows, or for very close to the previous best price. Right now, our current and former favorite NVME Gen 4 SSDs (the Seagate FireCuda 530 and SK Hynix P41) are on sale at all-time lows. The FireCuda is the better deal, given its faster speeds, but for folks who have an aversion to Seagate, the SK Hynix is still an excellent alternative.

You can also find discounts on other capacities of these SSDs (like 500GB or 2TB), though not every option offers discounts as good as the ones listed here. In particular, check out the 2TB variant of the SK Hynix P41.

2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

M.2 NVMe SSD deals

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on general PC storage

Spinning-platter hard drives still have a purpose—you simply can’t beat their cost-effectiveness for huge amounts of storage. During October Prime Day, you can pick up models in a variety of sizes, either as external or internal drives. A particularly hot deal is the Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS drive, which is at a new all-time low.

External hard drive deals

Internal hard drive deals