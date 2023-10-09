Best October Prime Day deals on SSD & storage

Amazon’s second Prime Day event this year is almost here—but you already can get good discounts on SSDs ahead of October 10 and 11. And thanks to the cost of solid-state drives tumbling this year, they’re some of the best deals we’ve seen overall. All our recommended deals are all-time low prices (or very near it).

To get the best prices, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription, as the discounts are only available to members. Good news is, getting Amazon Prime for free is easy. Not interested in Prime, but still want to save money? We’re also keeping an eye out for sales at rival stores, like Newegg. Also, if you want more info on the drives we rate highest, check out our top picks for SSDs as well as our top picks for external storage.

Best Prime Day deals on SSDs

SSD prices have been good for most of this year, and the additional price cuts make them even sweeter. At the moment there aren’t a ton of deals just yet, but things should heat up a little more once October 10 arrives.

Note: Unless listed otherwise, the warranty for these SSDs is five years.

Best deals on internal 2.5-inch SATA SSDs

Crucial

Crucial MX500, 500GB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $35 (13% off)

Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $49 (50% off)

Samsung 870 EVO, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $49 (16% off)

The Crucial MX500 is a favorite among SATA SSDs for good reason—you get solid performance at an incredibly affordable price. Think of it as the upgraded version of the BX500, our current top pick for budget SATA drive.

Best deals on internal M.2 NVMe SSDs

Gen 3

PCWelt/Crucial

Crucial P3, 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $82 (18% off)

Our pick for the best PCIe Gen 3 has been tumbling in price all year—and right now it’s getting close to its all-time low again. If you have to buy something before next week, this is a pretty decent price.

Gen 4

WD BLACK SN850X, 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $63 (60% off after coupon)

Best Prime Day deals on general PC storage

Looking for an internal hard disk drive or external drive to expand your storage? These deals haven’t quite fully taken off yet, but you can already snag a deal on one of our favorite external SSDs.

Best deals on external storage

Samsung

Samsung T7 Shield, 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD – $79 (51% off)

Crucial X8, 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD – $100 (55% off)

You can snag a portable SSD for a solid price already, including the Samsung T7 Shield, our pick for the best external USB drive with high performance.