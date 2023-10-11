Best October Prime Day deals on SSD & storage

Amazon’s second Prime Day event this year is here—and you’ve still got one day to snag good discounts on SSDs. (Everything ends at 11:59pm PT on October 11.) Though there aren’t as many big sales, you can still get some of the best bargains we’ve seen this year. All our recommended deals are at all-time low prices (or very near it).

To get the best prices, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription, as the discounts are only available to members. Good news is, getting Amazon Prime for free is easy. Not interested in Prime, but still want to save money? We’re also keeping an eye out for sales at rival stores, like Newegg. Also, if you want more info on the drives we rate highest, check out our top picks for SSDs as well as our top picks for external storage.

Best Prime Day deals on SSDs

SSD prices have been good for most of this year, and the additional price cuts make them even sweeter. The selection of deals is smaller than in July, but you can both catch a few all-time low prices you might have missed in summer—plus a couple of new ones on brand-new drives.

Note: Unless listed otherwise, the warranty for these SSDs is five years.

Best deals on internal 2.5-inch SATA SSDs

Crucial

The Crucial MX500 is a favorite among SATA SSDs for good reason—you get solid performance at an incredibly affordable price. Think of it as the upgraded version of the BX500, our current top pick for budget SATA drive. Bonus: The price on the 1TB model has dropped even a few more dollars since the start of Prime Day.

Best deals on internal M.2 NVMe SSDs

Gen 3

PCWelt/Crucial

Crucial P3, 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $44 (15% off)

Crucial P3, 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $82 (18% off)

Crucial P3, 4TB PCIe NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $160 (30% off)

Our pick for the best PCIe Gen 3 has been tumbling in price all year, and right now it’s close to its all-time low again. Even at a few bucks more than the absolute lowest price for both the 1TB and 2TB models, this is a decent deal.

Gen 4

Crucial P3 Plus, 4TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $179 (20% off)

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade*, 4TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $230 (28% off)

* Sold as PS5 compatible

Several top SSD models are once again on deep discount. That’s especially true for the 1TB size, with favorites like the WD SN850X and the Samsung 980 Pro available for all-time low prices.

By the way, if you’re shopping for a drive for your PS5, any Gen 4 SSD with a sequential read speed of 5,500MB/s or faster will work. It’s not just models branded as PS5 compatible. (Every Gen 4 drive on this deals list except the P3 Plus qualifies.) But if you prefer a manufacturer’s guarantee, we’ve marked those sold as PS5 compatible.

Gen 5

Crucial T700, 4TB PCIe Gen 5 M.2 SSD – $390 (35% off)

If you’re itching to upgrade to the fastest generation of SSDs on the market (and have the hardware to support it), you can already get an all-time low price on a hefty amount of storage.

Best Prime Day deals on general PC storage

Looking for an internal hard disk drive or external drive to expand your storage? These deals are actually a bit hotter this time around, as compared to July—or at least, you get a little more selection.

Internal 3.5-inch hard-disk drives

WD Red Pro, 14TB NAS 7200RPM SATA HDD – $240 (23% off)

Seagate Exos X20, 20TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD – $280 (60% off)

Just a couple of large drives stood out among the HDD deals—one meant for NAS units (the WD Red Pro) and an enterprise-grade drive (the Seagate Exos). Others have dropped in price, but not notably.

External storage

Samsung

Need speedy external storage? Right now you can grab the Samsung T7 Shield, our pick for the best external USB drive with high performance, at its lowest prices yet. Same too for the popular Crucial X8 and the newer, faster Crucial X10. (The 2TB Crucial X8 has dropped another $20 since the start of Prime Day, too!) Meanwhile, if you need just a big fat external HDD, there’s a WD 20TB model that’s on steep discount.