Prime Day SSD & storage deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

Amazon’s summer version of Black Friday is just around the corner, and when Prime Day sales begin on July 12, they should bring juicy price drops on PC hardware. Prime Day SSD and storage deals in particular were a highlight in previous years—and you can already snag early discounts starting right now.

To shop, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription, as this torrent of bargains is only available to members, but getting Amazon Prime for free is easy. If the deals below don’t grab your attention just yet, stay tuned. We’ll keep updating this article in the run up to July 12 and July 13. In the meanwhile, prepare yourself by learning how to navigate Prime Day lightning deals, and reading up on all you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day SSD and storage deals: What to expect

In the past, the sweetest SSD deals have been on 500GB and 1TB SATA and PCIE 3.0 drives. Discounts should hit that area again, but this year is already hinting at better prices on 2TB and PCIe 4.0 drives—SK Hynix already dropped the price on its brand-new P41 just last week. Keep an eye out for bargains on high-capacity hard-disk drives (HDD) in the 6TB to 12TB range too, as well as huge markdowns on flash drives and SD cards.

In general, Prime Day doesn’t match Black Friday in scope, but the good deals that surface match or get very close to November’s deep cuts. These days, other retailers also put up their own rival sales to lure shoppers. We’ll be monitoring those, too.

What remains unknown is if Prime Day will limp by (as it has a few times), which some news outlets have predicted, or if it’ll still unveil at least a few exciting deals. We don’t anticipate zero worthwhile discounts, however, even given the current economy. Please note that deals come and go, and we’ll do our best to keep this article fresh with the latest information.

Early Prime Day deals on SSDs

WD Blue 3D 2.5-inch SATA Internal PC SSD – 1TB 1 From: Amazon Was: $102.99 Now: $89.99 (13% off) View Deal This popular, reliable Western Digital SATA SSD is just a couple of dollars above its all-time low price—it’s possible it’ll drop further for Prime Day, but it won’t be by much. Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVME M.2 Internal SSD – 1TB 2 From: Amazon Was: $209.99 Now: $139.99 (33% off) View Deal Samsung’s excellent Gen 4 SSD not only snagged our Editor’s Choice award, but it claims a spot among our early Prime Day deals with a cool 33 percent discount. That’s an all-time low for the 1TB capacity. Samsung Electronics 870 EVO 2TB 2.5-inch SATA Internal SSD – 2TB 3 From: Amazon Was: $259.99 Now: $199.99 (23% off) View Deal We loved Samsung’s affordable SATA drive when we reviewed it, and the high-capacity 2TB drive is at last at an all-time low in the run up to Prime Day 2022.

Early Prime Day deals on general PC storage