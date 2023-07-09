Best Prime Day deals on SSD & storage

Another summer, another Prime Day sale, and Amazon’s big shopping event has already begun. The sweet bargains include discounts on SSDs and other PC storage, like hard disk drives. Some great deals have already arrived on solid-state drives, and they’re jaw-dropping.

To get the best deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription, as they’re only available to members. Good news is, getting Amazon Prime for free is easy. Not interested in Prime, but still want to save money? A few rival stores are offering steep price cuts as well, though not nearly as many as Amazon.

Best Prime Day deals on SSDs

This Prime Day is well-timed, as SSD prices were already plummeting. Now you can snag both 2.5-inch and M.2 models for even lower prices. Not too long ago, a good 1TB M.2 Gen 4 SSD would cost you a little over $100. But at the moment, you can snag a great one for as little as $55. Yep.

Note: Unless listed otherwise, the warranty for these SSDs is 5 years.

2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $47.99 (52% off)

PNY CS900, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, 3-year warranty – $61.99 (31% off)

M.2 NVMe SSD deals

* Sold as PS5 compatible

Best Prime Day deals on general PC storage

You can’t beat the price per gigabyte with a spinning platter drive, especially when you need huge amounts of storage. We anticipate some sales to crop up for these types of drives (both external and internal) closer to Prime Day—but for right now, SSDs have the limelight. Stay tuned!