Best Prime Day deals on SSD & storage

Another summer, another Prime Day sale—Amazon’s big shopping event has finally begun. The sweet bargains include discounts on SSDs and other PC storage, like hard disk drives. Solid-state drives have particularly hefty discounts this year, with some positively jaw-dropping. All our recommended deals are all-time low prices (or very near it).

To get the best deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription, as they’re only available to members. Good news is, getting Amazon Prime for free is easy. Not interested in Prime, but still want to save money? A few rival stores are offering steep price cuts as well, though not nearly as many as Amazon. Also, if you want more info on the drives we rate highest, check out our top picks for SSDs as well as our top picks for external storage.

Best Prime Day deals on SSDs

This Prime Day is well-timed, as SSD prices were already plummeting. Now you can snag both 2.5-inch and M.2 models for even lower prices. Not too long ago, a good 1TB M.2 Gen 4 SSD would cost you a little over $100. But at the moment, you can snag a great one for as little as $50. Yep.

Note: Unless listed otherwise, the warranty for these SSDs is 5 years.

Internal 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

Samsung

Samsung 870 Evo, 500GB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $30 (24% off)

Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $48 (52% off)

PNY CS900, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, 3-year warranty – $62 (31% off)

Crucial BX500, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, 3-year warranty – $76 (24% off)

Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $100 (17% off)

Crucial MX500, 4TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $165 (53% off)

The Crucial MX500 is a favorite among affordable SATA SSDs, and for good reason—not only do you get solid performance, but it’s incredibly affordable. (Think of it as the upgraded version of the BX500, our current top pick for budget SATA drive.) Prefer the solidity of Samsung’s reputation? The 870 Evo, our top pick for SATA SSDs, is also at an all-time low.

Internal M.2 NVMe SSD deals

Crucial

Gen 3

Crucial P3, 1TB PCIe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $40 (13% off)

Our pick for the best PCIe Gen 3 tumbles to its lowest price ever—a head-turning $40. It was almost double that price late last year.

Gen 4

WD_Black SN850X, 4TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $230 (67% off)

* Sold as PS5 compatible

Some of the top SSD models are on deep discount right now, and not just our current favorites like the WD SN850X or Crucial P3 Plus. The venerable Samsung 980 Pro hits an all-time low, with the 1TB model going for an astounding $50.

Shopping for a drive for your PS5? Any Gen 4 SSD with a sequential read speed of 5,500MB/s or faster will work, not just those branded as PS5 compatible. (Every Gen 4 drive on this deals list except the P3 Plus qualifies.) But if you prefer the reassurance of a guarantee by the manufacturer, we’ve marked those sold as PS5 compatible.

Best Prime Day deals on general PC storage

You can’t beat the price per gigabyte with a spinning platter drive, especially when you need huge amounts of storage. Whether you’re looking to expand your PC’s storage or build out a NAS unit, you can get big hard drives for cheap right now.

Internal 3.5-inch hard-disk drives

External storage

Samsung T7 Shield, 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD – $75 (53% off)

Crucial X8, 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD – $176 (63% off)

WD Elements, 16TB USB 3.0 desktop hard drive – $216 (52% off)