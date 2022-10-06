Best SSD & storage deals ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon is offering not one, but two Prime Day shopping events this year. The surprise fall edition of Prime Day—officially known as Prime Early Access Sale—kicks off next Tuesday, October 12th, but you can already find discounts on SSDs and other PC storage, such as hard disk drives.

To get the best deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription, as they’re only available to members. Good news is, getting Amazon Prime for free is easy.

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on SSDs

The October Prime Day looks promising for good deals on solid-state drives—you can already snag both 2.5-inch and M.2 models for all-time lows, or for very close to the previous best price. Right now, our favorite NVME Gen 4 SSD, the Crucial P3, is on sale at an all-time low, as is our previous pick, the SK Hynix Platinum P41. You can also grab an Intel 670p at an insanely affordable price through Amazon competitor B&H.

You can also find discounts on other capacities of these SSDs (like 500GB or 2TB), though not every option offers discounts as good as the ones listed here. In particular, check out the 2TB variant of the SK Hynix P41.

2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

PNY CS900, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $58 (40% off)

Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $76 (24% off)

M.2 NVMe SSD deals

Best Prime Early Access Sale deals on general PC storage

Spinning-platter hard drives still have a purpose—you simply can’t beat their cost-effectiveness for huge amounts of storage. During October Prime Day, you can pick up models in a variety of sizes, either as external or internal drives. Currently, the best deals are on Western Digital (aka WD) options, but it’s very probable we’ll see discounts on Seagate HDDs, too.

External hard drive deals

Internal hard drive deals