Get Windows 10 Pro for 75% off and upgrade to Windows 11 for free

If you’re a PCWorld reader, there’s a good chance you’ve built a PC or two—and every PC build needs a copy of Windows 10. The full retail version of Windows can be pricier than some hardware parts themselves, so it always pays to jump on Windows 10 deals when they become available. And the one we’re promoting today is fantastic. Not only will you get a huge discount on Windows 10 Pro, but assuming your hardware is compatible, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free when it’s released on October 5th.

Mentioned in this article Windows 10 Professional MSRP: $199.99 Best Prices Today:

Through this weekend only, get the OEM version of Windows 10 Professional for $49.99 in our software store. That’s a spectacular 75 percent off the retail price. Planning on upgrading to Windows 11? No problem. You’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for free. Yes, that’s the more powerful Pro version of Windows 11 and not Home. To be sure your PC hardware can support Windows 11, Microsoft has released a PC Health Check App. Scroll to the bottom of this page on Microsoft’s site and you’ll find a link to the app under “Check for Compatibility”.

This version of Windows, when installed, will be tied to a single PC and is non-transferrable. And it’s designed to be installed on a new or clean PC—upgrading from an older version of Windows is not supported. These limitations aside, you’ll still enjoy unlimited reinstalls (on the same machine), plus access to all future Windows updates.