Best early monitor deals for October Prime Day: Save big on Samsung, Dell, and more

If you’re looking to score a high refresh rate monitor for those marathon gaming sessions, there’s no better time than now to take the plunge. October Prime Day is right around the corner, which means we’re seeing a slew of awesome deals pop up days ahead of the main event. Prime Day is a two-day deal event (October 10 and 11) that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members. If you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best monitor deals we’ve found on Amazon as well as other online retailers like Best Buy. Let’s face it, they like to piggyback on all the Amazon hype (insert shrug emoji here). Whether you’re looking for a 4K monitor for content creation or a high refresh monitor for FPS gaming, we’ve got you covered. And, if you want more details on all the monitors we rate highest, see our roundups of the best 4K monitors, best home office monitors, best gaming monitors, and best monitors overall.

Best early Prime Day deals on mainstream monitors

Acer R240HY, 23.8-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $99.99 ($50 off at Amazon)

Acer SB220Q, 21.5-inch 1080p display/16:9 aspect ratio/75Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $79.99 ($20 off at Amazon)

LG 27MK600M-B, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $184 ($15.99 off at Amazon)

Samsung 390C Series, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time/FreeSync, $149.99 ($50 off at Best Buy)

My top pick: The best bang for your buck is going to be the Acer R240HY. For just $99.99, you’re getting a 1080p display with a reasonable 60Hz refresh rate. That’s perfectly suitable for day-to-day tasks and office work.

Best early Prime Day deals on gaming monitors

Acer Nitro XZ270, 27-inch 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/Adaptive Sync, $220.95 ($104.04 off at Amazon)

Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60z refresh rate/4ms response time/FreeSync, $170.13 ($19.86 off at Amazon)

Acer Nitro XV0, 31.5-inch 1440p display/144Hz refresh rate/1ms response time, $179.99 ($165 off at Target)

LG UltraGear, 32-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/FreeSync Premium, $349.99 ($100 off at Best Buy)

My top pick: If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming experience, the Acer Nitro XZ270 is a phenomenal option. It has a ridiculously fast 240Hz refresh rate as well as a 1ms response time. In other words, gameplay should be buttery smooth.

Best early Prime Day deals on 4K workstation monitors

My top pick: The Samsung UR59 is a fantastic monitor for content creators because of its size. This peripheral measures a spacious 32 inches, which is ideal for getting those minute details just right. It also features a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:9.