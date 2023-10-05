Best early monitor deals for October Prime Day: Save big on Samsung, Dell, and more

If you’re looking to score a high refresh rate monitor for those marathon gaming sessions, there’s no better time than now to take the plunge. October Prime Day is right around the corner, which means we’re seeing a slew of awesome deals pop up days ahead of the main event. Prime Day is a two-day deal event (October 10 and 11) that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members. If you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.
Below is a carefully curated list of the best monitor deals we’ve found on Amazon as well as other online retailers like Best Buy. Let’s face it, they like to piggyback on all the Amazon hype (insert shrug emoji here). Whether you’re looking for a 4K monitor for content creation or a high refresh monitor for FPS gaming, we’ve got you covered. And, if you want more details on all the monitors we rate highest, see our roundups of the best 4K monitors, best home office monitors, best gaming monitors, and best monitors overall.
Best early Prime Day deals on mainstream monitors
- Acer R240HY, 23.8-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $99.99 ($50 off at Amazon)
- Acer SB220Q, 21.5-inch 1080p display/16:9 aspect ratio/75Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $79.99 ($20 off at Amazon)
- LG 27MK600M-B, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $184 ($15.99 off at Amazon)
- Samsung 390C Series, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time/FreeSync, $149.99 ($50 off at Best Buy)
My top pick: The best bang for your buck is going to be the Acer R240HY. For just $99.99, you’re getting a 1080p display with a reasonable 60Hz refresh rate. That’s perfectly suitable for day-to-day tasks and office work.
Best early Prime Day deals on gaming monitors
- Acer Nitro XZ270, 27-inch 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/Adaptive Sync, $220.95 ($104.04 off at Amazon)
- Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60z refresh rate/4ms response time/FreeSync, $170.13 ($19.86 off at Amazon)
- Acer Nitro XV0, 31.5-inch 1440p display/144Hz refresh rate/1ms response time, $179.99 ($165 off at Target)
- LG UltraGear, 32-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/FreeSync Premium, $349.99 ($100 off at Best Buy)
My top pick: If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming experience, the Acer Nitro XZ270 is a phenomenal option. It has a ridiculously fast 240Hz refresh rate as well as a 1ms response time. In other words, gameplay should be buttery smooth.
Best early Prime Day deals on 4K workstation monitors
- Samsung UR59, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio, $349.99 ($100 off at Amazon)
- Samsung UJ59, 32-inch 2160p display/16:9 aspect ratio/60Hz refresh rate, $298 ($41.99 off at Amazon)
- Dell UltraSharp U2723QE, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/5ms response time, $629.99 ($150 off at Dell)
- Dell USB-C Hub Monitor P2723QE, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/8ms response time, $419.99 ($140 off at Dell)
My top pick: The Samsung UR59 is a fantastic monitor for content creators because of its size. This peripheral measures a spacious 32 inches, which is ideal for getting those minute details just right. It also features a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:9.
FAQ
What monitor size should you get?
When it comes to monitor specs, you can break it down into three main categories: size, refresh rate, and resolution. Regarding size, a 27-inch monitor seems to be the best option for most folks, as it doesn’t take up a ton of desk space and it’s easier on the eyes. A 32-inch monitor, for example, may cause eye strain if it’s too close to your face.
Does monitor refresh rate matter?
Refresh rates are mostly relevant to PC gaming. The refresh rate is the number of times a monitor refreshes the screen per second. 60Hz is fine for casual gamers, but if you’re into fast-paced action titles, we recommend a monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. This will ensure your monitor never bottlenecks the frame rates generated by your PC. You probably don’t need a 240Hz (or higher) refresh rate unless you’re a professional gamer. Personally, I use a 60Hz monitor, which is fine for me because the games I play are slower-paced.
Does my monitor need 4K resolution?
A 1080p monitor is totally fine for most tasks like web browsing and checking email, but 4K is the way to go if you want the ultimate streaming or gaming experience, or simply want more screen real estate for multiple windows, applications, and so on. 4K monitors provide sharper detail than 1080p monitors, but can be more expensive. Still, if you’re working with a flexible budget or need that sharper resolution, then 4K is the way to go.
Are curved monitors better?
Curved monitors are not necessarily better, but they’ve got some advantages over the flat variety. They create a more immersive experience, which is can be nice for games and movies. They also theoretically reduce eye strain and fatigue, as they minimize distance and viewing angles. You don’t have to adjust your eyes as much. Unfortunately, most curved monitors cost more than flat ones and loss of clarity can happen if you aren’t sitting directly in the center of the screen.