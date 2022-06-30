Best Prime Day monitor deals 2022: What to expect and early deals

Are you in the market for the latest high refresh rate monitor? If so, now is an excellent time to buy. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, which means you’re going to see a slew of awesome deals on monitors ahead of the event. If you’re not sure where to begin, don’t worry. We’re here to help you make informed decisions.

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual event that offers epic deals on everything and anything. But in order to get those sweet, sweet deals, you have to be a Prime member. If you haven’t got Prime, signing up for it is a pretty straightforward process. By signing up for the 30-day trial, you can actually get Amazon Prime for free.

As you peruse the world wide web, you’re going to see a lot of monitor deals from big names like Asus and Acer. However, it’s important to shop smart. In this article, we’ll highlight the ones that are the best bang for your buck. We also have hands-on experience with these specific monitors. So, whether you need a high refresh monitor for those AAA titles or something more budget-friendly for the office, we’ve got you covered.

Prime Day monitor deals: What to expect

Last year, we saw some amazing prices on Samsung and BenQ monitors, including a 49-inch Samsung with a resolution of 5120×1440. You’ll probably see similar deals this year from Samsung, as the manufacturer is known for having awesome prices on Prime Day. However, Amazon won’t be the only retailer with the good deals. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are taking advantage of Prime Day and having their own summer sales as well. We’ll make sure we include those ones in this round-up—and please note that deals come and go. We’ll do our best to keep this article as up-to-date as possible.

Early Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Asus TUF VG28UQL1A gaming monitor 1 From: Best Buy Was: $799.99 Now: $749.99 (6% off) View Deal The Asus TUF VG28UQL1A is a top-notch 4K gaming monitor with plenty of ports for video connectivity. GIGABYTE M27Q X gaming monitor 2 From: Amazon Was: $529.99 Now: $469.99 (11% off) View Deal The Gigabyte M27Q X has a blazing fast refresh rate of 240Hz and phenomenal color accuracy. Dell G3223Q gaming monitor 3 From: Dell Was: $1,099.99 Now: $824.99 (25% off) View Deal The Dell G3223Q has awesome SDR image quality, a 144Hz refresh rate, and is compatible with the latest consoles. BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitor 4 From: Amazon Was: $1,099.99 Now: $996.49 (9% off) View Deal The BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U has plenty of video connectivity and awesome built-in audio.

Early Prime Day 4K workstation monitor deals

Dell S2722QC monitor 1 From: Dell Was: $619.99 Now: $464.99 (25% off) View Deal The Dell S2722QC has good color accuracy, integrated speakers, and a 4K resolution with optional HDR.



