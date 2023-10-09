Best early monitor deals for October Prime Day: Save big on Samsung, Dell, and more

If you’re looking to score a high refresh rate monitor for those marathon gaming sessions, now is the time to take action. October Prime Day is right around the corner, which means we’re seeing a ton of epic deals materialize ahead of the main event. By the way, Prime Day is a two-day deal event (October 10 and 11) that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members. If you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best monitor deals we’ve found on Amazon as well as other online retailers like Best Buy. Let’s face it, they like to piggyback on all of the Amazon hype (insert shrug emoji here). Whether you’re looking for a 4K monitor for content creation or a high refresh monitor for FPS gaming, we’ve got you covered. And, if you want more details on all the monitors we rate highest, see our roundups of the best 4K monitors, best home office monitors, best gaming monitors, and best monitors overall.

Best early Prime Day deals on mainstream monitors

My top pick: The best bang for your buck is going to be the Acer R240HY. For just $99.99, you’re getting a 1080p display with a reasonable 60Hz refresh rate. That’s perfectly suitable for day-to-day tasks and office work.

Best early Prime Day deals on gaming monitors

My top pick: If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming experience, the Acer Nitro XZ270 is a phenomenal option. It has a ridiculously fast 240Hz refresh rate as well as a 1ms response time. In other words, gameplay should be buttery smooth.

Best early Prime Day deals on 4K workstation monitors

My top pick: The Samsung UR59 is a fantastic monitor for content creators because of its size and curvature. This peripheral measures a spacious 32 inches, which is ideal for getting those minute details just right. It also features a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:9.