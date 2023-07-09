Best monitor deals for Prime Day

If you’re looking to score a high refresh rate monitor for marathon gaming sessions, there’s no better time than now to take the plunge. Prime Day (July 11th and 12th) is here and with it comes a slew of awesome deals. If you’re not sure what the heck Prime Day is, it’s a two-day deal event that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members. To gain access to those juicy discounts, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. If you’re not a Prime member, don’t worry, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.

Below you’ll find a carefully curated list of the best monitor deals you can get right now. It’s not just Amazon offering great deals, either. We’ve also included discounts from other online retailers like Best Buy and Newegg. Whether you’re looking for a 4K monitor for content creation or a high refresh monitor for FPS gaming, we’ve got you covered.

Prime Day everyday monitor deals

Sceptre C275W-1920RN, 27-inch curved 1080p display/75Hz refresh rate/Adaptive Sync, $129.88 (7% off at Amazon)

Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $139.99 (26% off at Amazon)

HP M27h, 27-inch 1080p display/75Hz refresh rate/5ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $169.99 (37% off at Best Buy)

Samsung LC27F390FHNXZA, 27-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (35% off at Best Buy)

Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Prime Day 4K workstation monitor deals

Dell S2721QS, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $299.99 (9% off at Amazon)

Gigabyte M27U SA, 27-inch 2160p display/160Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync, $499.99 (9% off at Newegg)

Acer VG281K, 28-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync, $199.99 (33% off at Newegg)

MSI G281UV, 28-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync, $239.99 (14% off at Newegg)

What to look for when buying a monitor

When it comes to monitor specs, you can break it down into three main categories: size, refresh rate, and resolution. Regarding size, a 27-inch monitor seems to be the best option for most folks, as it doesn’t take up a ton of desk space and it’s easier on the eyes. A 32-inch monitor, for example, may cause eye strain if it’s too close to your face.

Refresh rate is another important aspect to consider, especially if you consider yourself a regular gamer. The refresh rate is the number of times a monitor refreshes the screen per second. 60Hz is fine for casual gamers, but if you’re into competitive, fast-paced action titles, we’d recommend a monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The resolution is the other major point. 1080p monitors are totally fine for most tasks like web browsing and checking e-mail, but 4K is the way to go if you want the ultimate streaming or gaming experience. The thing about 4K monitors is that they can be more expensive.