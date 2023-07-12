Best monitor deals for Prime Day July 12: Steep discounts on Samsung, HP, and more

If you’re looking to score a high refresh rate monitor for marathon gaming sessions, now is the time to take the plunge. Prime Day is quickly coming to an end, so you better check out those awesome deals before they disappear. Prime Day is a two-day deal event that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members, and if you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.
Below is a carefully curated list of the best monitor deals we’ve found on Amazon as well as other online retailers, like Best Buy and Newegg, which like to piggyback on all the Amazon hype. Whether you’re looking for a 4K monitor for content creation, or a high refresh monitor for FPS gaming, we’ve got you covered. And, if you want more details on all the monitors we rate highest, see our roundups of the best 4K monitors, best home office monitors, best gaming monitors, and best monitors overall.
Best Prime Day mainstream monitor deals
- Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $119.99 (37% off at Amazon)
- LG 27MK600M-B, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (35% off at Amazon)
- HP SB220Q, 21.5-inch 1080p display/75Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio, $77.99 (22% off at Amazon)
- HP M27h, 27-inch 1080p display/75Hz refresh rate/5ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (51% off at Best Buy)
- Samsung LC27F390FHNXZA, 27-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (35% off at Best Buy)
The Samsung LC27F390FHNXZA monitor deserves its own call-out because it has a curvature of 1800R. If you’re a movie buff or enjoy playing games, this is the monitor to pick, as the curvature makes things much more immersive.
Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals
- Sceptre C255B-FWT240, 24.5-inch curved 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $149.97 (17% off at Amazon)
- Dell S3221QS, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $329.99 (18% off at Amazon)
- Samsung LC27G75TQSNXZA, 27-inch curved 1440p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync/G-Sync, $449.99 (36% off at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey G85SB, 34-inch 1440p curved display/175Hz refresh rate/0.03ms response time/FreeSync, $999.99 (33% off at Amazon)
- Samsung LS32AG550ENXZA, 32-inch 1440p curved/165Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $289.99 (17% off at Amazon)
- Alienware AW3426DWF, 34-inch 1440p curved display/165Hz refresh rate/0.1ms response time/FreeSync, $899.99 (18% off at Dell)
If you’re looking to save some cash on a high refresh rate gaming display, the Sceptre C255B-FWT240 is worth considering. The 240Hz is plain ridiculous and I mean that in the best way possible. Visuals should be nice and smooth, especially when playing more intensive games in which every second matters.
Best Prime Day 4K workstation monitor deals
- Dell S2721QS, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $270.59 (18% off at Amazon)
- Samsung UJ59, 32-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $269.99 (21% off at Amazon)
- Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/8ms response time, $292.59 (21% off at Amazon)
- Gigabyte M27U SA, 27-inch 2160p display/160Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync, $499.99 (9% off at Newegg)
- Acer VG281K, 28-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync, $199.99 (33% off at Newegg)
- MSI G281UV, 28-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD Adaptive Sync, $239.99 (14% off at Newegg)
The Gigabyte M27U SA monitor has a slight edge over the others in the list above due to its 160Hz refresh rate. Although it’s not the steepest discount we’ve ever seen, the high refresh rate should deliver luscious visuals. It’s a good monitor for photo editors or content creators.
FAQ
What monitor size should you get?
When it comes to monitor specs, you can break it down into three main categories: size, refresh rate, and resolution. Regarding size, a 27-inch monitor seems to be the best option for most folks, as it doesn’t take up a ton of desk space and it’s easier on the eyes. A 32-inch monitor, for example, may cause eye strain if it’s too close to your face.
Does monitor refresh rate matter?
Refresh rates are mostly relevant to PC gaming. The refresh rate is the number of times a monitor refreshes the screen per second. 60Hz is fine for casual gamers, but if you’re into fast-paced action titles, we recommend a monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. This will ensure your monitor never bottlenecks the frame rates generated by your PC. You probably don’t need a 240Hz (or higher) refresh rate unless you’re a professional gamer. Personally, I use a 60Hz monitor, which is fine for me because the games I play are slower-paced.
Does my monitor need 4K resolution?
A 1080p monitor is totally fine for most tasks like web browsing and checking e-mail, but 4K is the way to go if you want the ultimate streaming or gaming experience, or simply want more screen real estate for multiple windows, applications, and so on. 4K monitors provide sharper detail than 1080p monitors, but can be more expensive. Still, if you’re working with a flexible budget or need that sharper resolution, then 4K is the way to go.
Are curved monitors better?
Curved monitors are not necessarily better, but they’ve got some advantages over the flat variety. They create a more immersive experience, which is can be nice for games and movies. They also theoretically reduce eye strain and fatigue, as they minimize distance and viewing angles. You don’t have to adjust your eyes as much. Unfortunately, most curved monitors cost more than flat ones and loss of clarity can happen if you aren’t sitting directly in the center of the screen.