Best monitor deals for Prime Day July 2023

If you’re looking to score a high refresh rate monitor for marathon gaming sessions, now is the time to take the plunge. Prime Day is finally here and is ready to party, and with it comes a bunch of awesome deals. Prime Day is a two-day deal event that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members, and if you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best monitor deals we’ve found on Amazon. We’ve also included discounts from other online retailers, like Best Buy and Newegg, because they piggyback on all the Amazon hype. Whether you’re looking for a 4K monitor for content creation, or a high refresh monitor for FPS gaming, we’ve got you covered. And, if you want more details on all the monitors we rate highest, see our roundups of the best 4K monitors, best home office monitors, best gaming monitors, and best monitors overall.

Best Prime Day mainstream monitor deals

Sceptre C275W-1920RN, 27-inch curved 1080p display/75Hz refresh rate/Adaptive Sync, $129.88 (7% off at Amazon)

Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $139.99 (26% off at Amazon)

HP M27h, 27-inch 1080p display/75Hz refresh rate/5ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (51% off at Best Buy)

Samsung LC27F390FHNXZA, 27-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (35% off at Best Buy)

The Samsung LC27F390FHNXZA monitor deserves its own call-out because it has a curvature of 1800R. If you’re a movie buff or enjoy playing games, this is the monitor to pick, as the curvature makes things much more immersive.

Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Sceptre C255B-FWT240, 24.5-inch curved 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $161.46 (10% off at Amazon)

Dell S3221QS, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $329.99 (18% off at Amazon)

Samsung LC27G75TQSNXZA, 27-inch curved 1440p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync/G-Sync, $449.99 (36% off at Amazon)

Samsung Odyssey G85SB, 34-inch 1440p curved display/175Hz refresh rate/0.03ms response time/FreeSync, $999.99 (33% off on Amazon)

Alienware AW3426DWF, 34-inch 1440p curved display/165Hz refresh rate/0.1ms response time/FreeSync, $899.99 (18% off on Dell)

If you’re looking to save some cash on a high refresh rate gaming display, the Sceptre C255B-FWT240 is worth considering. The 240Hz is plain ridiculous and I mean that in the best way possible. Visuals should be nice and smooth, especially when playing more intensive games in which every second matters.

Best Prime Day 4K workstation monitor deals

The Gigabyte M27U SA monitor has a slight edge over the others in the list above due to its 160Hz refresh rate. Although it’s not the steepest discount we’ve ever seen, the high refresh rate should deliver luscious visuals. It’s a good monitor for photo editors or content creators.