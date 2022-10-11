Best monitor deals for October Prime Day

If you’re looking to score a high refresh rate monitor for those late night gaming sessions, then you’re in luck. Amazon is having a second Prime Day and it’s here and ready to party. Known as Prime Early Access Sale (or October Prime Day), the two-day event takes place on October 11th and 12th. However, to gain access to those steep discounts, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. If you’re not a Prime member, don’t worry, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.

In the section below, you’ll find a curated list of the best monitor deals you can get right now. It’s not just Amazon offering great deals, either. We’ve also included discounts from other online retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a 4K monitor for streaming your favorite TV shows or a high refresh monitor for FPS gaming, we’ll guide you every step of the way.

Prime Early Access Sale gaming monitor deals

Sasmsung Odyssey G70A, 28 inches, 3840×2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, G-Sync and FreeSync, $579.99 (28% off at Amazon)

Asus TUF Gaming, 28 inches, 3840×2160 resolution,144Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, one millisecond response time, G-Sync compatible, $599.99 (20% off at Amazon)

Acer KW272U, 27 inches, 2560×1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD Radeon FreeSync, $114 (58% off at Walmart)

Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA (ultra-wide), 49 inches, 5120X1440 resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2, 1800R curvature, $849.99 (29% off at Amazon)

Gigabyte G24F 2, 24 inches, 1920×1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, one millisecond response time, 180Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), $129.99 (27% off at Newegg)

Prime Early Access Sale 4K workstation monitor deals

Samsung LU32J590UQNXZA, 32 inches, 3840×2160 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, four millisecond response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, $299.99 (12% off at Amazon)

Lenovo L32p-30 (includes 1080p webcam), 31.5 inches, 3840×2160 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, $399.99 (20% off at Lenovo)

Dell UltraSharp, 27 inches, 3840×2160 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, $614.99 (21% off at Dell)

Samsung 4K, 28 inches, 3840×2160 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, four millisecond response time, FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), $299.99 (14% off at Best Buy)

Gigabyte M28U, 28 inches, 3840×2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, one millisecond response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), $529.99 (18% off at Best Buy)



What you should know about buying monitors

When it comes to monitor specs, you can break it down into three main categories: size, refresh rate, and resolution. Regarding size, a 27-inch monitor seems to be the best option for most folks, as it doesn’t take up a ton of desk space and it’s easier on the eyes. A 32-inch monitor, for example, may cause eye strain if it’s too close to your face.

Refresh rate is another important aspect to consider, especially if you consider yourself a regular gamer. The refresh rate is the number of times a monitor refreshes the screen per second. 60Hz is fine for casual gamers, but if you’re into competitive, fast-paced action titles, we’d recommend a monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The resolution is the other major point. 1080p monitors are totally fine for most tasks like web browsing and checking e-mail, but 4K is the way to go if you want the ultimate streaming or gaming experience. The thing about 4K monitors is that they can be more expensive.