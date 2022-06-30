Best Prime Day tablet deals 2022: Early deals on Kindle Fire and more

Amazon sells more stuff than any other company on the planet. And one of the things that it sells the most of is tablets, specifically its own-brand Fire tablets. So when Amazon’s yearly celebration of unbound consumerism commences, you can bet there will be plenty of Prime Day deals on tablets, especially low-price Android ones. With a little work you might be able to find a rare discount on an iPad, too. Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for July 12th and 13th.

It’s become customary for Amazon’s big competitors like Best Buy, Newegg, and even secondary markets like eBay to offer huge deals on Prime Day as well, so we’ll be taking a peek across the fence to find the best discounts. For the best deals at Amazon itself, make sure you’re subscribed to Prime (or get it for free if you aren’t) and keep an eye on the front page lightning deals.

Prime Day tablet deals: What to expect

Amazon will absolutely have discounts available on some, if not all, of its latest generation Kindle Fire tablets, as well as the e-ink Kindle digital book readers and accessories for same. But since Amazon also sells, well, pretty much everything, you’ll be able to find discounts on tablets from other brands too. Low-end tablets from brands like Samsung and Lenovo are frequent targets for discounts, as are some full-sized Windows machines. Apple’s iPads, usually very hard to find discounted, will sometimes get a small discount, but you’re more likely to find deals on iPad accessories.

In the lead-up to Prime Day, you can expect to find a few deals from both Amazon vendors and their competitors. We’ve collected the best that we can find — some of them might be even cheaper than the ones you find on Prime Day itself.

Early Prime Day Kindle Fire deals

At the time of writing there are no discounts available on the latest generation Kindle Fire tablets: the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 10, and Fire HD 10 Plus. We expect significant deals on some or all of these models, including the “Kids” variants, as Prime Day 2022 approaches.

Early Prime Day Android and Windows tablet deals Surface Pro 8 with keyboard 1 From: Best Buy Was: $1250 Now: $900 $350 off View Deal This mid-range Surface Pro comes with a keyboard (not always included!) and is more than $300 off the retail price. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 2 From: Walmart Was: $480 Now: $309 $171 off View Deal This Surface-style Windows tablet won’t blow you away with power, but its 8GB of RAM, full HD screen, and Bluetooth keyboard make it a deal even at full price. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet with keyboard 3 From: eBay Was: $530 Now: $355 $175 off View Deal This eBay deal is for an “open box” tablet, but you can’t argue with a triple-digit discount on one of Samsung’s most powerful models.