Best gaming keyboards 2023: The top budget, mid-tier, RGB, and more

Do you need a gaming keyboard to play PC games? Of course not. And spending triple-digits on one won’t automatically make you a winner, winner, chicken dinner. But getting a gaming-specific keyboard can make playing for long sessions more comfortable, and can also unlock a lot of customization options that add convenience to your favorite PC games. And we’d be lying if we said that the gamer aesthetic—complete with optional rainbow LEDs, of course—didn’t hold a certain appeal.

New gaming keyboards, with more and more flashy features, are being released almost constantly. Below are the best on the market at the moment, and we’ll be keeping this roundup current as often as we can to make sure you can find the best boards in this wide and competitive field.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro – Best gaming keyboard overall Pros Super-smooth switches

Great media controls

Comfy wrist rest Cons Expensive

ABS keycaps are a little cheap Price When Reviewed: $229.99 Best Prices Today: Razer’s latest revision of its bread-and-butter gaming keyboard is a worthy successor to the long-running BlackWidow line, this time with multi-device wireless headlining a long list of features. Though it lacks some of the features mechanical keyboard enthusiasts crave, like PBT keycaps or hot-swap sockets, its gaming-focused build and software put it at the head of the pack if what you’re really after is a high K/D ratio. Razer’s super-smooth Green switches are great for long gaming sessions, as is the cushy magnetic wrist rest, which thankfully doesn’t require a separate purchase. The default media controls are a highlight, making this board great as a standard desktop companion for non-gaming, too. And of course you can tweak the layout and lighting to your desire in Razer’s flashy but functional Synapse software. If the price is giving you sticker shock, the same features are available in a cheaper wired setup, as well as tenkeyless (TKL) and 65% “mini” flavors. Read our full Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review G.Skill KM250 RGB Keyboard – Best value Pros Incredible value

PBT "pudding" caps

Great layout

Hot-swap switch sockets Cons No programming options Best Prices Today: The G.Skill KM250 isn’t just the best budget gaming keyboard we’ve seen. With its long list of high-end features and a rock-bottom price, it’s the best value for a mechanical keyboard, period. With stylish PBT “pudding” keycaps, a rotary dial, hot-swap switches for deep customization, and even vibration-damping foam underneath the plate, it’s shocking how much G.Skill managed to cram into a keyboard in the $50 range. Even the default Kailh Red switches are great for gaming. The board lacks wireless, and there’s no way to reprogram either its layout or its lighting. But these are minor quibbles for such a fantastic budget design, especially when most gamers will customize their layouts within the settings of individual games. Use the savings to buy some fancy switches or keycaps and customize the KM250 to your heart’s content. Read our full G.Skill KM250 RGB Keyboard review Asus ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Best for travel Pros Long battery life

Protective carrying tray

Handy touch volume panel Cons RF-only wireless

Lacks customization Price When Reviewed: $149.99 Best Prices Today: The Asus ROG Falchion isn’t the most flexible wireless keyboard around—you’ll want one with better programming and multi-device capabilities for that. But if you want a keyboard specifically for gaming on the go, the design choices here are hard to beat. RF-only wireless means it’s incredibly fast, the long battery life means it won’t die out on you, and the included protective cover/tray means it’ll stay safe in your laptop bag. The Falchion is pricey for its relatively short list of features, but its speedy switches and gaming focus make it ideal for this very specific niche. Just remember to bring an adapter if your gaming gadget of choice doesn’t have a USB-A port. Read our full ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard review Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro keyboard – Best low-profile gaming keyboard Pros Thin profile with comfy keys

Nice volume wheel

Many connection options Cons Expensive

No wrist rest

Default mute button is tricky Price When Reviewed: $249.99 Best Prices Today: There are thinner gaming keyboards out there, but if you get much thinner than the low-profile switches and keycaps in the new DeathAdder, you start to lose a lot of comfort. (And add a lot of cost.) The V2 Pro is ideal if you’re looking for something a little thinner and more modern, but which preserves all of Razer’s gaming bells and whistles at the same time. The “floating” keycaps on the DeathAdder manage to feel more like a full-sized keyboard than a laptop board, even with much shorter key travel, so this board should slide right into your desktop gaming setup with no trouble. The DeathAdder V2 also comes in a shorter TKL variety, and a wired version if you want to save some money. Read our full Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro keyboard review Keychron Q5 keyboard – Best alternate gaming keyboard Pros Super-heavy body

Great keycaps

Excellent customization

Surprisingly competitive price Cons Unnecessary Mac/Windows switch

Programming layer limits

No adjustable feet Price When Reviewed: $205 Best Prices Today: Technically, Keychron’s high-quality, super-customizable Q keyboards aren’t meant for gaming. But with a selection of switches (including speedy Linears) and a 1000Hz polling rate via the USB-C wired connection, it can keep up with pretty much any board on this list in terms of gaming prowess. And that’s before you customize it with QMK or VIA programming, the go-to choices for mechanical keyboard fans. On top of that, the Q series comes in a wide variety of layout choices, with high-quality aluminum bodies, hot-swappable switches, PBT keycaps, double-gasket mounting for that “thocky” feeling, and even case foam for reduced noise and vibration. They’re also mod-friendly and easy to open if you want to really dig into customization. For a keyboard that can handle gaming, writing, and anything else you can throw at it, any member of the Q series is a great choice. The new Q Pro variants add wireless options, too. Read our full Keychron Q5 keyboard review