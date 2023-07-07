Best early Amazon Prime Day tech deals: Laptops, SSDs, monitors, and more

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event officially kicks off next week on July 11, but the online retailer is already promoting a bunch of very attractive deals ahead of the event, across a range of product categories.

We’ve combed through all the tech offerings that PCWorld readers care about, and have curated the best deals below. To take advantage of all the sales you must be a member of Amazon Prime, a $139-a-year subscription that offers free two-day shipping on orders, as well as a litany of frills and various promotional offers. Not already a Prime member? No problem, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to get Amazon Prime for free.

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

To help you easily parse the best deals from a broad range of tech products, we present the highlights from the many focused deals roundups our expert reviewers have compiled. Be sure to check out the complete deals roundups linked in each category if you don’t find what you’re looking for here. Happy bargain hunting!

Best Amazon laptop deals

LG Gram (2022), Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,170.41 (22% off)

MSI Creator 17, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 2160p 120Hz display, $1,999.00 (27% off)

Best Amazon Chromebook deals

Best Amazon monitor deals

Best Amazon soundbar deals

Best Amazon desktop PC deals

Best Amazon SSD deals

Best Amazon Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hub deals

Best Amazon keyboard deals

Havit KB487L, compact design with num pad and PBT keycaps, $38.69 (23% off )

) Skyloong SK96, optical switches with O-ring, num pad, hot-swap sockets, artistic print, $46.19 (39% off)

Logitech G Pro keyboard, TKL layout with clicky blue switches and RGB lighting, $71.90 (45% off)

Razer Blackwidow V3, same keyboard as above with a Halo Infinite green theme, $69.99 (50% off)

Best Amazon streaming deals

Paramount+: $5.99/month for 2 months, $11.99/month after (50% off)

AMC+: $4.49/month for 2 months, $8.99/month after (50% off)

STARZ: $0.99 for 2 months, $9.99/month after (90% off)

ViX Premium: $0.99/month for 2 months, $6.99/month after (86% off)

PBS Masterpiece: $0.99/month for 2 months, $5.99/month after (84% off)

Best Amazon air-quality/air-monitor deals

