Best early Amazon Prime Day tech deals: Laptops, SSDs, monitors, and more

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event officially kicks off next week on July 11, but the online retailer is already promoting a bunch of very attractive deals ahead of the event, across a range of product categories.
We’ve combed through all the tech offerings that PCWorld readers care about, and have curated the best deals below. To take advantage of all the sales you must be a member of Amazon Prime, a $139-a-year subscription that offers free two-day shipping on orders, as well as a litany of frills and various promotional offers. Not already a Prime member? No problem, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to get Amazon Prime for free.
Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals
To help you easily parse the best deals from a broad range of tech products, we present the highlights from the many focused deals roundups our expert reviewers have compiled. Be sure to check out the complete deals roundups linked in each category if you don’t find what you’re looking for here. Happy bargain hunting!
Best Amazon laptop deals
- LG Gram (2022), Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,170.41 (22% off)
- MSI Creator 17, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 2160p 120Hz display, $1,999.00 (27% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day laptop deals
Best Amazon Chromebook deals
- Samsung Chromebook 4+, Celeron N4000/4GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $219.00 (32% off)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330, MediaTek MT8173C/4GB RAM/64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display, $194.00 (~30% off )
- Lenovo Flex 5i 13, Core i3-1115G4/8GB RAM/64GB SSD, 13.3-inch 1080p display, $365.00 (~26% off )
For more, go to Best Prime Day Chromebook deals
Best Amazon monitor deals
- Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $139.99 (26% off)
- Dell S3221QS, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $329.99 (18% off)
- Samsung LC27G75TQSNXZA, 27-inch curved 1440p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync/G-Sync, $499.99 (29% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day monitor deals
Best Amazon soundbar deals
- Denon DHT-S517, $254.15 (43% off)
- LG S65Q, $165.54 (59% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 (2020 Model), $179.99 (64% off)
- Samsung HW-Q60B, $193 (61% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day soundbar deals
Best Amazon desktop PC deals
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, Core i7/RTX 3070, 16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,355.40 (19% off)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, Core i5/RTX 3060/8GB RAM/512GB SSD, $788.00 (22% off)
- Dell Inspiron 24 AiO, Core i5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/24-inch 1080p touch display, $729.97 (22% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day desktop PC deals
Best Amazon SSD deals
- Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, $48 (52% off)
- PNY CS900, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, 3-year warranty, $62 (31% off)
- ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade*, 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD, $55 (58% off)
- WD_Black SN850*, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD, $90 (50% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day SSD deals
Best Amazon Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hub deals
- Kensington SD2500T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station, 60W charging, $164.01 (25% off)
- CalDigit TS3 Plus, 87W charging, $269.95 ($30 off)
- Hiearcool USB-C 7-in-1 Hub, $21.24 (29% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hubs deals
Best Amazon keyboard deals
- Havit KB487L, compact design with num pad and PBT keycaps, $38.69 (23% off)
- Skyloong SK96, optical switches with O-ring, num pad, hot-swap sockets, artistic print, $46.19 (39% off)
- Logitech G Pro keyboard, TKL layout with clicky blue switches and RGB lighting, $71.90 (45% off)
- Razer Blackwidow V3, same keyboard as above with a Halo Infinite green theme, $69.99 (50% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day keyboard deals
Best Amazon streaming deals
- Paramount+: $5.99/month for 2 months, $11.99/month after (50% off)
- AMC+: $4.49/month for 2 months, $8.99/month after (50% off)
- STARZ: $0.99 for 2 months, $9.99/month after (90% off)
- ViX Premium: $0.99/month for 2 months, $6.99/month after (86% off)
- PBS Masterpiece: $0.99/month for 2 months, $5.99/month after (84% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day streaming deals
Best Amazon air-quality/air-monitor deals
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, $46.99 (33% off)
- Kidde Smart CO Detector & Indoor Air Quality Monitor, $63.76 (42% off)
- Blueair DustMagnet 5440i air purifier, $349.99 (24% off)
- Coway Air Mega Mighty air purifier, $142.49 (38% off)
- Winix 4-Stage with True HEPA (Model 5500-2), $117.08 (53% off)
For more, go to Best Prime Day air-quality and air-monitor deals