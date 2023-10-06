Home / Smart Tech
Best early October Prime Day tech deals on Amazon: Laptops, SSDs, monitors, more

October Prime Day deals are already surfacing on a variety of gear, from laptops to peripherals to storage and more.
By Katherine Stevenson
PCWorld Oct 6, 2023 3:40 pm PDT
Amazon Prime truck
Image: Amazon

If it feels like we just had Amazon Prime Day, you’re not mistaken. October Prime Day is the online giant’s second such sales extravaganza this year. It’s a great opportunity to pick up some of the tech you couldn’t find during the July Prime Day sale, or make a very early start on your holiday shopping. Regardless of your motivations, Amazon is already beginning to release some killer deals, and it will only ramp up from here.

We’ve combed through the categories that PCWorld readers care about—from laptops to monitors to SSDs, and more—and highlighted the best of those deals below. To take advantage of all the sales you must be a member of Amazon Prime, a $139-a-year subscription that offers free two-day shipping on orders, and other perks. Not already a Prime member? No problem, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to get Amazon Prime for free.

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

To make your perusing easier, we’ve organized the best Prime Day tech deals by category, with links to even more deals. This article will be updated throughout the event.

Best laptop deals on Amazon

  • Acer Aspire 5 A515, Ryzen 3/4GB RAM/128GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $340.00 (13% off)
  • Acer Nitro 16, Core i5/RTX 4050/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 2560x1600p 165Hz display, $949.99 (21% off)
  • Razer Blade 15, Core i7/RTX 3070 Ti/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/15.6-inch 1440p 240Hz display, $1,999.99 (33% off)

Best Chromebook deals on Amazon

Best monitor deals on Amazon

  • Acer R240HY, 23.8-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $99.99 ($50 off)
  • Acer SB220Q, 21.5-inch 1080p display/16:9 aspect ratio/75Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $79.99 ($20 off)
  • LG 27MK600M-B, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $184 ($15.99 off)
  • Acer Nitro XZ270, 27-inch 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/Adaptive Sync, $220.95 ($104.04 off)
  • Samsung UR59, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio, $349.99 ($100 off)

Best soundbar deals on Amazon

Best desktop PC deals on Amazon

  • Acer Predator Orion 3000, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/1TB HDD, $1,440.00 (28% off)
  • HP AiO 27, Core i7/64GB RAM/2TB SSD/27-inch 1080p display, $1,152.99 (14% off)
  • HP AiO 24, Core i3/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/24-inch 1080p display, $631.37 (12% off)

Best SSD deals on Amazon

Best Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hub deals on Amazon

Best Fire Stick deals on Amazon

