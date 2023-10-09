Best October Prime Day tech deals on Amazon: Laptops, SSDs, monitors, more

If it feels like we just had Amazon Prime Day, you’re not mistaken. October Prime Day is the online giant’s second such sales extravaganza this year. It’s a great opportunity to pick up some of the tech you couldn’t find during the July Prime Day sale, or make a very early start on your holiday shopping. Regardless of your motivations, Amazon is already beginning to release some killer deals, and it will only ramp up from here.
We’ve combed through the categories that PCWorld readers care about—from laptops to monitors to SSDs, and more—and highlighted the best of those deals below. To take advantage of all the sales you must be a member of Amazon Prime, a $139-a-year subscription that offers free two-day shipping on orders, and other perks. Not already a Prime member? No problem, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to get Amazon Prime for free.
Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals
To make your perusing easier, we’ve organized the best Prime Day tech deals by category, with links to even more deals. This article will be updated throughout the event.
Best laptop deals on Amazon
- Acer Aspire 5 A515, Ryzen 3/4GB RAM/128GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $340.00 (13% off)
- Acer Nitro 16, Core i5/RTX 4050/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 2560x1600p 165Hz display, $949.99 (21% off)
- Razer Blade 15, Core i7/RTX 3070 Ti/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/15.6-inch 1440p 240Hz display, $1,999.99 (33% off)
Best Chromebook deals on Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c/8GB RAM/64GB SSD, 13.3-inch 1080p display, $314.00 (32% off)
- Samsung Chromebook 4+, Celeron N4000/4GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $205.00 (36% off)
- Acer Chromebook 315, Celeron N4020/4GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $229.00 (62% off)
Best monitor deals on Amazon
- Acer R240HY, 23.8-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $99.99 ($50 off)
- Acer SB220Q, 21.5-inch 1080p display/16:9 aspect ratio/75Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $79.99 ($20 off)
- LG 27MK600M-B, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $184 ($15.99 off)
- Acer Nitro XZ270, 27-inch 1080p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/Adaptive Sync, $219 ($105.99 off)
- Samsung UR59, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio, $349.99 ($100 off)
Best soundbar deals on Amazon
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $699 (22% off)
- Vizio V-Series 2.0-channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X, $79.99 (33% off)
- Hisense U5120GW+ 7.1.2-channel soundbar, $329.99 (45% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 (2020 model), $199.99 (60% off)
Best desktop PC deals on Amazon
- Acer Predator Orion 3000, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/1TB HDD, $1,440.00 (28% off)
- HP AiO 27, Core i7/64GB RAM/2TB SSD/27-inch 1080p display, $1,152.99 (14% off)
- HP AiO 24, Core i3/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/24-inch 1080p display, $609.00 (15% off)
Best SSD deals on Amazon
- Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, $49 (50% off)
- Samsung 870 EVO, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, $49 (16% off)
- Crucial P3, 2TB PCIe Gen 3 M.2 SSD, $82 (18% off)
- Samsung T7 Shield, 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD, $79 (51% off)
- Crucial X8, 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD, $100 (55% off)
Best Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hub deals on Amazon
- Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core, 60W charging, $119.95 (40% off)
- Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, 90W charging, $200.00 (26% off)
- Anker 577 Docking Station, 85W charging, $169.00 (44% off)
- Anker 332 USB-C Hub, $17.99 (49% off)
- Acodot 9-in-1 USB-C Hub, $16.99 (43% off)
- Anker Triple Display 564 Docking Station, 100W charging, $179.99 (33% off)
Best Fire Stick and deals on Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 (40% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 (50% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (1st gen), $22.99 (54% off)
