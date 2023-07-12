Best Prime Day tech deals on Amazon: Laptops, SSDs, monitors, more

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event ends today, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts if you’re in the market for any tech products.
We’ve combed through the categories that PCWorld readers care about—from laptops to monitors to security cameras, SSDs, soundbars, streaming subscriptions, and more—and highlighted the best of those deals below. To take advantage of all the sales you must be a member of Amazon Prime, a $139-a-year subscription that offers free two-day shipping on orders, as well as a litany of frills and various promotional offers. Not already a Prime member? No problem, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to get Amazon Prime for free.
Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals, Day 2
To make your perusing easier, we’ve organized the best Prime Day tech deals by category, with links to even more deals. This article will be updated throughout the event.
Best Amazon laptop deals
- LG Gram (2022), Core i7/Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6-inch 1080p display, $1,166.00 (22% off)
- MSI Creator 17, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 2160p 120Hz display, $1,999.00 (27% off)
Best Amazon Chromebook deals
- Samsung Chromebook 4+, Celeron N4000/4GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $209.00 (35% off)
- Acer Chromebook 315, Intel Pentium Silver N6000/8GB RAM/64GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display, $299.99 (32% off)
- Asus Chromebook C423, Celeron N3350/4GB RAM/64GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p display, $179.99 (23% off)
Best Amazon monitor deals
- Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA, 23.5-inch curved 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $119.99 (37% off)
- LG 27MK600M-B, 27-inch 1080p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $129.99 (35% off)
- Dell S3221QS, 32-inch curved 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/AMD FreeSync, $329.99 (18% off)
- Samsung LC27G75TQSNXZA, 27-inch curved 1440p display/240Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync/G-Sync, $499.99 (36% off)
- Samsung Odyssey G85SB, 34-inch 1440p curved display/175Hz refresh rate/0.03ms response time/FreeSync, $999.99 (33% off)
- Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/8ms response time, $292.59 (21% off)
Best Amazon soundbar deals
- Bose TV Speaker, $199 (29% off)
- LG S65Q, $154.99 (61% off)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 (2020 Model), $179.99 (64% off)
- Samsung HW-Q60B, $187.99 (62% off)
- Vizio V20-J8, $79.99 (33% off)
Best Amazon desktop PC deals
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, Core i7/RTX 3070, 16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,310.99 (22% off)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, Core i5/RTX 3060/8GB RAM/512GB SSD, $788.00 (22% off)
- Dell Inspiron 24 AiO, Core i5/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/24-inch 1080p touch display, $729.97 (22% off)
Best Amazon SSD deals
- Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, $47.99 (52% off)
- PNY CS900, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD, 3-year warranty, $61.99 (31% off)
- ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade*, 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD, $54.99 (58% off)
- WD_Black SN850, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD, $89.99 (50% off)
- Samsung T7 Shield, 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD, $75 (53% off)
- Crucial X8, 4TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD, $176 (63% off)
- WD Elements, 16TB USB 3.0 desktop hard drive, $216 (52% off)
Best Amazon Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hub deals
- Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core, 60W charging, $99.99 (50% off)
- Anker 777 Apex Docking Station, 90W charging, $199.99 (33% off)
- Anker 577 Docking Station, 85W charging, $195.99 (35% off)
- Acodot 9-in-1 USB-C Hub, $15.99 (47% off)
- Hiearcool USB-C 7-in-1 Hub, $19.99 (33% off)
Best Amazon keyboard deals
- Havit KB487L, compact design with num pad and PBT keycaps, $34.39 (31% off)
- Skyloong SK96, optical switches with O-ring, num pad, hot-swap sockets, artistic print, $46.19 (39% off)
- Logitech G Pro keyboard, TKL layout with clicky blue switches and RGB lighting, $71.90 (45% off)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB, membrane keys, full-size layout, RGB, and wrist rest, $24.98 (50% off)
Best Amazon laptop charger deals
- Ugreen 200W USB-C Desktop Charger, 6-port 200W GaN desktop charger, $129.99 (35% off at Amazon)
- Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger, 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger, $38.99 (35% off at Amazon)
- Ugreen 65W Nexode 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger, Compact Foldable USB-C Wall Charger with 3 ports, $29.99 (40% off at Amazon)
- Ugreen 65W Charging Station, 7-in-1 USB-C Power Strip with 6ft Extension Cord, $43.36 (46% off at Amazon)
Best Amazon security camera deals
- Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera (model VMC2040B) (1080p res): $55.99 (44% off)
- Eufy Security S230 SoloCam (SoloCam S40) (2K res): $129.99 (35% off)
- Google Nest Cam (Battery, 2nd Generation) (indoor/outdoor): $119.99 (33% off)
- Reolink Argus Pro 3 w/Motion Spotlight (outdoor, incl. solar panel), (2K res): $99.99 (33% off)
- Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera (2-pack, model VMC2040) (1080p res): $99.99 (50% off)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) (three-camera system): $104.99 (58% off)
Best Amazon streaming deals
- Paramount+: $5.99/month for 2 months, $11.99/month after (50% off)
- AMC+: $4.49/month for 2 months, $8.99/month after (50% off)
- STARZ: $0.99 for 2 months, $9.99/month after (90% off)
- ViX Premium: $0.99/month for 2 months, $6.99/month after (86% off)
- PBS Masterpiece: $0.99/month for 2 months, $5.99/month after (84% off)
Best Amazon air-quality/air-monitor deals
- Airthings 2930 Wave Plus air quality and radon detector (Bluetooth), $149.99 (35% off)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, $46.99 (33% off)
- Bissell Air180 Home Air Purifier (model 3496A) (283 sq ft), $99.99 (44% off)
- Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A (290 sq ft), $349.99 (36% off)
- Winix 4-Stage with True HEPA (Model 5500-2), $117.08 (53% off)
