Antivirus deal: Get Malwarebytes 4 Premium for $29.99 (a 73% discount!)

If you’re looking for a comprehensive security solution not just for your PC, but also the Macs and phones in your household, the PCWorld Software Store can help. Right now, you can get two years of Malwarebytes 4 Premium on up to three devices for just $29.99. That’s a staggering 73 percent off the usual price, and comes to just $3 per year, per device. That’s insanely cheap.

We haven’t reviewed Malwarebytes recently—our antivirus reviewer (me) says we will soon—but it’s a very well-respected security suite. Malwarebytes Premium features all the key protections you need, including web, ransomware, cutting-edge “zero-day” exploits, and (of course) malware.

Malwarebytes also offers a free version, but the Premium version includes real-time protection, and additional anti-exploit and anti-ransomware detection plugins. There’s also a browser plugin to detect malicious threats on the web. You additionally gain access to customer support.

In its latest assessment for Malwarebytes Premium, testing house AV-Test gave the suite 100 percent in May and 99.3 percent in June for its “zero day” test that included 282 samples—the industry average was 98.9 percent. For its regular malware test with over 21,000 samples, Malwarebytes averaged 99.9 percent and 99.6 percent for May and June, respectively. It’s a very effective shield, in other words.