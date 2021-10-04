Acer kicks off the Windows 11 era with new Vero, Nitro 5, and Swift 5 laptops

It’s the beginning of a new era. Windows 11 is here and Acer’s not wasting anytime bringing out laptops loaded with the new operating system. On Monday, the company announced new, Windows 11-wielding versions of its ultraportable Swift 5 and gaming-grade Nitro 5 laptops, as well as an eco-friendly new model dubbed Acer Vero. Here’s what’s new.

Acer Vero

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51-75QQ) rolls out on Tuesday, October 5, packing an Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $900. This laptop also has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Wi-Fi 6, one USB Type-C port, two standard USB 3.2 ports, and HDMI 2.0. It also includes an “AI noise suppression” feature that is supposed to improve clarity during video calls.

A second Vero (AV15-51-5155) will come out later in October with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage for $700.

Acer’s Vero laptops are all about using more sustainable materials. The Windows 11 Vero features 30 percent post-consumer recycled material in the chassis, while the keycaps are 100 percent PCR material. The cardboard box the Vero comes in is also 85 percent PCR, and it’s designed to convert into a laptop stand with multiple angles once you take the laptop out of it.

Acer

There is no paint on the surface of the chassis, creating a more industrial flecked look. Acer even made the R and E keyboard keys yellow (and printed them backwards) as a way to emphasize the four enviro-concepts “review, rethink, recycle, and reduce.”

On top of that, the notebook also comes with VeroSense software for those that want to prioritize energy efficiency by extending battery life, thereby using less energy. This is also a solid laptop for DIY types with standardized screws that make it easy to crack open the laptop for upgrades and repairs.

If you’re wondering how the Vero performs we’ve fully evaluated this laptop already. Check out our Acer Aspire Vero review to get all the details on performance and day-to-day usage.

Nitro 5

Acer

If you want to get your game on in Windows 11, there are a few new Acer Nitro 5 options heading your way in mid-October. These laptops will have 15.6- and 17.3-inch 1080p displays rocking out at 144Hz so you can keep frame rates high. They will come with 11th-generation Core i7 and Core i5 processors, and graphics options including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the GTX 1650. Those are both solidly 1080p-class GPUs, making them a good fit for the new Nitro 5.

The Nitro 5 AN515-57-536Q is the Core i5 model with a 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $770. The Core i7 version is the Nitro 5 AN515-54-79L1 with the larger 17.3-inch 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB of storage for $1200. While Acer doesn’t specify this, presumably the i5 model will be rocking the GTX 1650, while the i7 model will pack the RTX 3050 Ti.

Swift 5

The New Swift 5 pictured running Windows 10. Acer

Acer’s ultraportable class of laptops gets a Windows 11 addition on Tuesday, October 5, with prices starting at $1,100 for the Swift 5 SF514-55TA-77WW. For that money you get an 11th-generation Core i7 CPU paired with a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display that blares at 340 nits of brightness while hitting 100 percent of the sRGB gamut. It weights 2.29 pounds, and is designed to meet the requirements of Intel’s Evo platform, including quick wake times and up to 17 hours of battery life.

There’s no word on storage or ports, but Acer says the display features antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. The chassis, touchpad, and keyboard are also covered with BPR and EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial solution.

If you’re on the hunt for a Windows 11 laptop, Acer now has several models worth considering.