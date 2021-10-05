These Lenovo Chromebooks just hit their lowest prices of 2021

If you need a laptop that won’t give you too much trouble while also offering a good amount of battery life, then Amazon has the sale for you. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale for two Lenovo Chromebooks at their lowest prices all year. The deals end just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

First up we have the Lenovo Chromebook C330 convertible laptop for $210, down from a usual price around $230 to $250. This laptop has an 11.6-inch touch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard eMMC storage. This laptop isn’t particularly powerful, but it’s a solid choice for someone who has basic needs such as email, social networking, and video streaming.

The second choice is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $300, the all-time low. This laptop features a 15-inch 1080p touch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC. This time around the processor is a dual-core Intel Core i3-10110U with a boost to 4.1GHz. This Chromebook is more robust and should do just fine with web browsing, as well as running Linux desktop and Android apps.

Whatever your needs are these are some very good deals on Amazon today.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Lenovo Chromebooks on Amazon.]