Save $60 on this Synology NAS box and roll your own home server

Forget about external hard drives, today you can get something that will back up your PCs and work as a personal server for less than $250. Walmart is selling the Synology DiskStation DS220 Plus NAS for $240, down from the usual $300.

We haven’t reviewed this particular NAS box, but it’s well-liked around the web and offers some solid specs. It features a dual-core 2GHz Intel Celeron J4025 processor with a boost to 2.9GHz, and 2GB of RAM—though it can take up to 6GB in its single DIMM slot.

The NAS can take up to two SATA drives, including 3.5-inch hard drives and 2.5-inch hard drives and SSDs. It includes two LAN ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Synology also provides some handy software for accessing your own media, including a Plex-like Video Station for streaming from your NAS to devices on your local network. There’s also an Audio Station for streaming music, and Moments for accessing your family photos.

This is a nice-looking little NAS box for a very good price. If you like the idea of a NAS, but this particular model doesn’t do it for you, check out our round-up of the best NAS boxes for media streaming and backup, complete with tips on what to look for while you’re shopping.

[Today’s deal: Synology DiskStation DS220 Plus for $240 at Walmart.]