The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are their cheapest ever at $160

One of the best true wireless earbuds for iPhone users is on sale right now. Today only, Amazon is selling the Beats Powerbeats Pro for $160, down from the usual $200. That’s the all-time low price, but the earbuds are only available at this price until just before midnight Wednesday evening Pacific time.

We reviewed the Powerbeats Pro, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars, and an Editors’ Choice award. We said they were better than the second generation AirPods (note the AirPods Pro weren’t out at the time of our review of the PowerBeats Pro). “The Powerbeats Pro feature better sound quality and much longer battery life,” we wrote.

The Powerbeats Pro feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip for simpler pairing with the iPhone, and voice activation for Siri. For Android devices you can download the Beats app from the Google Play Store and pair via the app.

These headphones offer up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge, and with the charging case that goes up to 24 hours of playback including a Fast Fuel charge that provides 1.5 hours of playback after 5 minutes of charging.

While these earbuds can be for everyday use they are also built for workouts with IPX4 water resistance.

These are an excellent pair of earbuds and you can get them at a solid price today.

[Today’s deal: Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro for $160 on Amazon.]