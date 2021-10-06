Snag this 32-inch 1440p LG gaming monitor for $249

If you’re still waiting to get a better graphics card, how about increasing the resolution of your monitor in the meantime? Walmart is selling a 32-inch LG UltraGear 1440p high refresh rate monitor for $249. This monitor usually sells closer to $300 and its MSRP is $349.

The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B features a maximum 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1 millisecond response time. It’s also loaded with FreeSync for buttery smooth frame rates, and the monitor has HDR10, which we don’t quite count as true high dynamic range since the brightness of this display is under 1,000 nits. It will, however, provide a greater color range than a standard non-HDR10 monitor. LG says color fidelity is 95 percent of sRGB.

You’re probably already aware that now is not an ideal time to buy a graphics cards. However, a surprising number of mainstream graphics cards can handle AAA games at 1440p resolutions, especially at High or Medium settings. And if you want Ultra graphics, that might be doable at lower frame rates for some games. In general, however, mainstream cards do better at High or Medium settings.

This is a nice monitor available at a good size, and a good purchase as you wait to upgrade your GPU.

[Today’s deal: 32-inch LG UltraGear 1440p monitor for $249 at Walmart.]