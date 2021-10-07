Save $50 on Corsair’s fantastic K70 MK.2 RGB mechanical keyboard

If you’ve always wanted to get into luxurious mechanical keyboards, but didn’t want to pay a premium, we’ve got a deal for you today. Amazon is selling two versions of the Corsair K70 MK.2 for $110. That’s $50 off the MSRP, and the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

The two versions on sale today are differentiated by the type of switches they have underneath those keycaps. You can get either Cherry MX Brown or Cherry MX Blue switches. Both switches are very similar. They both have that tactile bump when you depress the key, and they require some force to depress–the browns require less than the blues. The browns, however, do not have that joyous clickety-clack sound that MX Blue fans adore.

This keyboard also has USB passthrough for your headset or mouse, it features RGB lighting, and 8MB of onboard profile storage. The keyboard also has dedicated media keys, a volume roller, and it comes with its own wrist rest.

Mechanical keyboards are a good choice for people who type all day. Because they offer so much tactile feedback many people say they require less effort to type on. They are also very comfortable to use and quite fast. Plus, you can just turn off the RGB effects so that these keyboards won’t be quite so “gamery” for more subdued environments. If you’re interested in seeing if a mechanical keyboard will work for you, today is a good day to pick one up.

[Today’s deal: Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB for $110 on Amazon.]