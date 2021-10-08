Speed up your reflexes with this $47 Alienware gaming mouse

Leveling up your playtime doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Dell is selling its Alienware 510M high DPI gaming mouse for $47. That’s $28 off the usual $75, and a great price for a high-quality gaming mouse.

Dell loaded this mouse with a 16,000 DPI sensor, which is standard for high-end gaming mouse. The reality is that if you’re new to gaming mice—and maybe even if you’re a twitch gaming veteran—that’s going to be way too high. Standard office mice tend to run at around 800 DPI, for comparison. We recommend trying to speed things up to about 4,500 DPI (or maybe even 1,800 DPI) and then creeping up from there if it’s still not fast enough. Dell includes 5 on-the-fly DPI settings making it easy to switch when you’re in-game. That’s a great feature if you need to move fast in general but want to slow down when aiming a sniper rifle.

But be warned: Once you’ve experienced a high DPI mouse, using a regular touchpad or that cheap-o office mouse will be a hellish experience. The mouse also has a 1000Hz polling rate.

This mouse has RGB lighting, of course, and features 10 programmable buttons. The mouse uses Omron switches, which Dell says are good for 20 million clicks, or one intense session of Diablo III, whichever comes first.

This is an excellent looking mouse and it comes with a two-year warranty. If you haven’t got a proper gaming mouse yet, this model is well worth a look.

[Today’s deal: Alienware 510M high DPI gaming mouse for $47 at Dell.]