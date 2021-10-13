Acer’s eco-friendly Vero lineup expands with new PCs for work and play

Just a week or so after formally announcing its first Acer Vero eco-friendly PC, Acer is expanding the lineup with new consumer and commercial devices, including the Acer TravelMate Vero.

Acer launched its Vero brand in May, as a way to alert consumers that Vero laptops were made with sustainable practices in mind. Acer launched the Acer Aspire Vero in October, with such features as key caps made from 50-percent PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic and a chassis made from 30-percent PCR plastic, with no paint.

Our review of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51-75QQ) was generally positive, though the dim display and short battery life were disappointing. (We’re testing a driver update that may alleviate the second issue to some extent.) That 15-inch laptop launched with a Core i7, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD for $899. Today, Acer launched a second configuration, the AV15-51-5155, with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a 256GB SSD, which will be available later this month for $699.

Acer’s new Aspire Vero, the AV15-51-5155. Acer

Acer has also rounded out the Vero lineup considerably. Today, Acer launched the Acer TravelMate Vero (TMV15-51), a 15.6-inch business laptop that incorporates the eco-conscious features of the Vero line. The chassis also uses 30 percent PCR plastic, and ships in 100 percent recyclable packaging. Inside is an 11th-gen Core processor (either a Core i5-1155G7 or a Core i7-1195G7), 16GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB SSD. Acer also noted that the laptop includes a discrete TPM for Windows 11 support as well Acer ProShield Plus, its all-in-one security solution for encrypting and decrypting data. In all, the TravelMate Vero measures 14.3in. x 9.4in. x 0.7in. and 3.97lb.

The Acer TravelMate Vero. Acer

Acer’a Veriton Vero Mini also takes the Vero ideals to the mini-PC space. It uses 25 percent PCR plastic (not 30 percent) throughout its chassis, and is available in one-, two-, or three-liter sizes, Acer said, with a variety of Core vPro commercial processors working alongside various options of disc drives, storage spaces and ports. It, too, ships within a 100 percent recyclable box.

Acer’s new Acer Veriton Vero Mini VVN4690G. (That’s not a dusty PC! It’s part of the recycled material.) Acer

Acer also announced the Acer Vero BR277 1080P display, which will ship for an undisclosed price. It, too, uses PCR plastic — more than 50 percent, Acer said. The Acer Vero BR277 tilts, swivels, and allows users to adjust the height to provide the best ergonomic experiment. You can also dim the display down to 15 percent brightness and turn on Acer’s BlueLightShield to reduce blue light. Acer said the Vero BR277 is flicker-free and eliminates glare.

Finally, Acer also promised that you’ll be able to choose from various Vero peripherals, too, including the Macaron Vero Mouse (AMR020), Vero Mousepad (AMP120/AMP121) and the Vero Sleeve (ABG131/ABG132).