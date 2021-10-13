Home / Laptops
Deal

This Ryzen-powered Asus VivoBook can be your go-to laptop for $330

OfficeDepot is selling a good-looking Asus laptop for $160 off today.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
an asus vivobook laptop facing towards the left on a white background
Asus

It’s a good day to get a solid deal on a laptop. OfficeDepot is selling a 15-inch Asus VivoBook for $330, with a Ryzen 3 processor and 128GB of onboard storage. The sale price is $160 off the MSRP and the deal expires Wednesday, though it’s not clear exactly when it ends.

The Asus VivoBook F512DA-DB34 is a good laptop for basic tasks and would suit students, casual laptop users, or people who live in Word, Excel, and a little PowerPoint. This laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, along with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB M.2 SSD (though the specs don’t mention whether the onboard storage is SATA III or NVMe). The processor is a dual-core, four-thread AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with a boost clock up to 3.5GHz.

For Wi-Fi, you get 802.11ac. The laptop also offers one HDMI, one USB 2.0 port, and two USB 3.1 ports with one standard and one USB-C. No word on whether they’re USB 3.1 Gen 1 or Gen 2, however.

Overall, this is a nice, easily portable laptop at a good price. It would fit a lot of day-to-day uses quite well. The one potential problem? It’s rocking Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which means you can only install apps from the Windows Store. Upgrading to standard Windows 10 Home is possible via a free one-way upgrade, however. Check out Microsoft’s help pages to see how to do it.

[Today’s deal: 15-inch Asus VivoBook with Ryzen 3 for $330 at OfficeDepot.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Coupon Codes