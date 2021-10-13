This Ryzen-powered Asus VivoBook can be your go-to laptop for $330

It’s a good day to get a solid deal on a laptop. OfficeDepot is selling a 15-inch Asus VivoBook for $330, with a Ryzen 3 processor and 128GB of onboard storage. The sale price is $160 off the MSRP and the deal expires Wednesday, though it’s not clear exactly when it ends.

The Asus VivoBook F512DA-DB34 is a good laptop for basic tasks and would suit students, casual laptop users, or people who live in Word, Excel, and a little PowerPoint. This laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, along with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB M.2 SSD (though the specs don’t mention whether the onboard storage is SATA III or NVMe). The processor is a dual-core, four-thread AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with a boost clock up to 3.5GHz.

For Wi-Fi, you get 802.11ac. The laptop also offers one HDMI, one USB 2.0 port, and two USB 3.1 ports with one standard and one USB-C. No word on whether they’re USB 3.1 Gen 1 or Gen 2, however.

Overall, this is a nice, easily portable laptop at a good price. It would fit a lot of day-to-day uses quite well. The one potential problem? It’s rocking Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which means you can only install apps from the Windows Store. Upgrading to standard Windows 10 Home is possible via a free one-way upgrade, however. Check out Microsoft’s help pages to see how to do it.

[Today’s deal: 15-inch Asus VivoBook with Ryzen 3 for $330 at OfficeDepot.]