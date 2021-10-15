This ludicrously good $70 Office, AVG bundle keeps you productive and protected

You can lock down your PC and get productive for a fraction of the usual price right now. Newegg is selling a bundle with one year of Microsoft 365 Family and one year of AVG Internet Security for just $70 combined. That’s $65 off the MSRP of the two products separately, and an absolutely awesome deal.

This bargain lets you add AVG Internet Security on to up to five devices. We reviewed this security suite earlier in 2021, giving it four out of five stars for its solid antivirus protection and some nice extras.

Then there’s Microsoft 365 Family, which used to be called Office 365 Family, and it’s fantastic. The subscription lets you share Office with up to six different people, and Microsoft 365 Family includes all the key apps you’ll ever need, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, and Publisher. You also get the latest feature updates for each app for as long as you keep your subscription.

In addition to the Office goodie, each person you share the subscription with gets 1TB of OneDrive storage and free Skype calling minutes every month.

Microsoft 365 Family is a standout deal even at the regular price of $100 per year, but at $70 it’s a steal for families with multiple people who need Office on their PCs. Adding AVG’s excellent protection on top pushes this deal from great to flat-out excellent.

[Today’s deal: Microsoft 365 Family and AVG Internet Security for $70 at Newegg.]