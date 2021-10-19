Deal

Acer’s ultraportable Swift laptops have never been this cheap

If you need something thin, light, and powerful for less, Amazon has a good sale on laptops today.
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
Word on the web is that this holiday season is going to be a tough one for tech gear. If that’s the case, and you want to pick-up a new laptop for yourself or as a gift before the shopping season starts, Amazon has three very good deals on Acer laptops today.

First up we have the Acer Swift 3 for $635, the all-time low and down from the usual $800. This version of the Swift 3 qualifies for Intel’s Evo program, meaning it’s an ultra-portable laptop that is responsive, always connected, and can last all day on a single charge. This laptop has a 14-inch 1080p display and a Tiger Lake Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor that has four cores, eight threads, and can boost up to 4.7GHz. This laptop also comes with Iris Xe onboard graphics, which allows for a surprising number of gaming possibilities during down time. You also get 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and Wi-Fi 6.

If you want an AMD rig, there’s also a version of the Swift 3 with the Ryzen 7 5700U for $630, $120 cheaper than the usual $750 and another all-time low. The processor on this rig is an eight-core, sixteen-thread model with a boost to 4.3GHz–a reminder that clock speeds are not one-to-one when looking at different generations or comparing Intel to AMD. As with the Evo version, this laptop has 8GB of RAM, 512GB of NVMe storage, and Wi-Fi 6. The AMD version also comes with Alexa onboard. Both the Evo and AMD builds have a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello.

Finally, if you have a little more money there’s another Evo build with the Acer Swift 5 for $1000 instead of its more typical $1,275 or so. This premium laptop features a 14-inch 1080p display and the same Core i7-1165G7, but it bumps up to 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of NVMe storage. It also has a fingerprint reader.

Whatever your needs, if you’re looking for something special these laptops are well worth a look.

[Today’s deal: Acer laptop sale at Amazon.]

