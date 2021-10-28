Easily remove, replace, or blur your Zoom background with XSplit VCam

Video conferencing apps kept us productive through the pandemic. And though there’s been an effort of late to return to in-person meetings, most analysts believe that the conference call is here to stay. Want to make yourself look as professional as possible during your next video call? Then you might want to give XSplit VCam Premium a try.

XSplit VCam Premium provides users an easy way to replace, remove, or blur their background over video communication apps without the need for specialized equipment. You just install it on a compatible Mac or Windows PC and Bob’s your uncle. It works with a wide range of apps including Zoom, Skype for Desktop, and Discord. And it can even be used with OBS broadcasting software, so it could be a low-cost solution that lets vloggers easily increase production values.

No one can predict the future, but it looks like video conferencing is going to be around for a long while yet. If you rely on video communications for work or school, make your image as crisp and professional as possible with XSplit VCam Premium. A lifetime subscription is normally $60 but, for a limited time, you can get it for about half price — only $29 — so now’s a perfect time.

Prices subject to change