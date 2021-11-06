Get lifetime access to 10TB worth of cloud storage for only $100

Running out of hard disk space? Then this is the perfect time to upgrade to something that’s more versatile, safe, and ― for a limited time ― affordable. That’s because you can get lifetime access to Degoo Premium’s 10TB Backup Plan today at over 90 percent off the MSRP.

Degoo Premium gives subscribers their very own, private piece of the cloud with which to store their files. And it’s far superior to hard drives, which are known to crash and are susceptible to dangers like ransomware. With a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium, however, you won’t have to worry about those risks. And you’ll enjoy the added benefit of having instant access to all your files whenever you need across your devices, which is something no hard drive can boast.

Your file system is far too valuable to be entrusted to physical media. If you want to keep your files safe over the long term, then you really need a modern solution like Degoo Premium. And since their Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan is discounted to only $99.99, there may never be a better time to get it.

Prices subject to change