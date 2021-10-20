Breeze through daily tasks with this $330 HP laptop

If you need a laptop for basic tasks like email, Office apps, and web browsing, we’ve got a killer deal for you. Best Buy is selling an HP 15.6-inch laptop with an Intel Core i3 CPU for just $330. That’s $170 off the MSRP and a very good value for this laptop.

The notebook features a 1080p resolution display, while the aforementioned processor is the “Tiger Lake” Intel Core i3-1115G4, a dual-core CPU that boosts to 3GHz. That’s not a whole lot of power, but it’ll get the job done for basic tasks as mentioned earlier. Just don’t expect it to play games, or be much use for anything more intense than the occasional light photo edit.

You’ll find a 256GB SSD onboard, along with 8GB of RAM, which is plenty for the uses this laptop is designed for. For ports, it has one HDMI, two standard USB 3 ports, and one USB 3 Type-C port. It’s not clear which generation of USB this laptop is packing. There’s also an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi is 802.11ac.

Despite the product photos showing Windows 11, the details say this laptop comes with Windows 10 in S Mode. That means by default it’ll only install apps from the Windows Store, but you can do a free one-way upgrade to regular Windows 10 to install whatever you need.

Best Buy’s page doesn’t indicate if this laptop is Windows 11 ready, but given the product photos it should be, plus the processor is supported by Microsoft’s new OS . Regardless, this is a good value and will work well for students or anyone else who needs a basic laptop while on the go.

[Today’s deal: HP 15.6-inch laptop with Core i3 processor for $330 at Best Buy.]