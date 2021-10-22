This killer all-AMD gaming laptop costs hundreds less than GeForce rivals

As the weekend turns to intense gaming sessions, let this weekend be your last one wishing for a better rig. Best Buy is selling an all-AMD 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop for $1,300, down from the MSRP of $1,600, and far below the $2,000 or so you’d spend on a comparably performing GeForce RTX 3070 laptop. This high-powered system is ready for some intense gaming action, but act fast if you’re interested, as this is a one-day deal that ends just before midnight Central Time on Friday evening.

Underneath the hood we have a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, which is an eight core, sixteen thread processor with a maximum boost to 4.4GHz. It’s great. Graphics are handled by a Radeon RX 6700M with 10GB of GDDR6 memory. This GPU is just a little less powerful than the mobile version of the RTX 3070. That means you can expect excellent 1080p gaming on this notebook, which is enhanced by the display’s ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Stash your games on a super-speedy 1TB NVMe SSD. MSI’s laptop comes with an ample 16GB of memory, but if that’s not enough for you, the motherboard supports up to 64GB with 2 DIMM slots. There’s also a 720p front facing camera, a backlit keyboard, and bleeding-edge 802.11ax Wi-Fi.

The laptop comes with two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two Type C USB 3.2 Gen 1 connections, with one of those supporting DisplayPort. There’s also an HDMI out port if you’d rather use that. If you feel like hooking the notebook up to an external monitor, it will have no problem driving a 1080p display, and it could also handle some solid 1440p gaming as well.

Despite all this computing power, the overall package is pretty light at just over 4 pounds. MSI’s laptop is an excellent deal for anyone who wants to upgrade their portable gaming experience.

[Today’s deal: MSI 15.6-inch all AMD gaming laptop for $1,300 at Best Buy.]