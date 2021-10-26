We adore this 2TB WD external SSD, and now it’s $40 off

Anyone who needs super speedy external storage at a reasonable price can fulfill their dreams at Amazon today. The online retailer is selling the 2TB WD My Passport SSD for $230, down from the usual $260 to $270. If you want awesome storage with a good capacity this is the drive you want.

We reviewed the WD My Passport SSD, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The 2020 My Passport SSD is the fastest, lightest 10Gbps USB drive we’ve ever tested. It hits the nail on the head for the average user,” we said.

This drive features USB 3.2 Gen 2 with sequential read speeds up to 1,050MB per second and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s over USB Type-C. If you have an older system you can also use standard USB. And in our tests, those lofty speed claims were quite accurate. The read speeds were spot on, and the write speeds were actually slightly faster in our tests at 1,020MB/s. It’s not that much slower than our top pick for a performance external SSD, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable—but that SanDisk’s 2TB model costs $90 more than this on-sale WD drive.

The drive comes loaded with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It’s also shock and vibration resistant, and can resist drops up to 6.5 feet. As you’d expect with WD drives, it comes with backup software and other utilities for maintaining your drive.

This is an excellent external drive, and well worth the cost at full price. At these lower prices, it’s a no-brainer.

[Today’s deal: 2TB WD My Passport SSD for $230 on Amazon.]