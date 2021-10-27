This huge 12TB external drive usually costs $310, but today it’s $190

If you need a ton of storage for all those 4K videos or the multiple computers in your house, B&H Photo and Video has the deal for you. Today only, the retailer is selling a 12TB WD Elements external hard drive for $190. That’s $120 off the asking price and much better than the $250 or more you’ll pay elsewhere for a drive of this size. The deal lasts until just before midnight Eastern time on Wednesday evening. The discounted price is applied as an automatic coupon in the cart.

This external hard drive features a massive 12 terabytes of storage, but features a very basic USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection. That means it’s not a particularly fast hard drive, but for most home users it’ll be fast enough, especially for bulk storage.

This is a desktop hard drive, meaning it requires its own power source and doesn’t run off a USB port on your computer. You can use a drive like this as networked storage for the whole house, run a Plex server off it, and still have room for PC backups. Life gets a whole lot better when you have such a massive amount of storage capacity, and today it’s available for an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: 12TB WD Elements external hard drive for $190 at B&H Photo and Video.]