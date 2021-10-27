Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam makes you look fantastic, and it’s $70 off

If you want “one of the best webcams out there” at a jaw-droppingly low price, today is the day. Amazon is selling the Razer Kiyo Pro 1080p webcam for $130. That’s $70 off the MSRP, and the all-time low.

We reviewed the Kiyo Pro in March, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We thought it had solid image quality in all lighting scenarios, and good support for HDR. The Kiyo Pro’s “high-end hardware and easily workable software traits make it an easy recommendation…It strikes a sweet spot for those wanting an easy-to-use camera that looks great without having to take the next step to invest in a DSLR,” we said.

The camera features 1080p video capture at 60 frames per second, an excellent adaptive light sensor, HDR support, and a wide-angle lens with an adjustable field of view.

The camera also comes with some excellent components like a braided USB-C cable, a privacy shield for when you’re not using the camera, and a monitor mount. As is typical for Razer gear, a lot of options are configurable in the Razer Synapse software, and some of themes are only configurable there, meaning the software is more or less required.

Regardless, this is an excellent webcam available at almost the same price as a humdrum mid-range webcam, meaning it’s well worth it. The one thing it doesn’t have is support for Windows Hello face authentication, but if you don’t mind that, snap up the Kiyo Pro before this price disappears.

[Today’s deal: Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $130 at Amazon.]